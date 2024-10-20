Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • PlanetF1.com

    Lando Norris’ US GP message for Max Verstappen after ‘probably best of my career’ lap verdict

    By Henry Valantine,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TUXbS_0wEQwqNV00
    Lando Norris starts on pole ahead of Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz in Austin.

    Lando Norris felt his pole lap in Austin was among the best of his career, but that the pace among the top cars is “closer than people think” heading into the race.

    Norris claimed pole position over title rival Max Verstappen ahead of the United States Grand Prix by three-hundredths of a second on Saturday, with the session neutralised late on after George Russell crashed out at Turn 19.

    Lando Norris puts US Grand Prix pole among ‘best of my career’

    Additional reporting by Elizabeth Blackstock

    Norris revealed there were setup changes on his McLaren between the earlier Sprint and qualifying that helped his cause, but added he was “still struggling a lot” on his best lap.

    With the field set fair for a tight race, the Briton is looking forward to renewing his battle with Verstappen in the fight at the front, with the pair lining up together on the front row on Sunday.

    “It was the best of probably my career, I think,” Norris told media including PlanetF1.com after qualifying. “Yeah, it was just a very nice lap.

    “I kind of set the bar too high because on my second lap, I was like, ‘guys, I don’t think I’m going to improve much here’. I mean, I got everything out of the car.

    “We changed a good amount from the Sprint race into quali today now and definitely took a step forward. But man, I was still struggling a lot.

    “So I just knew I had to risk a little bit more and give it that little extra, and it just came together perfectly. But it was definitely not a lap I could have repeated, so I’m very happy because I really wasn’t expecting to be here today.

    “I think we’re still a bit off, but we’re in a good position. I think actually our pace relative to Max over yesterday and today is probably a bit more similar.

    “I probably expected the Ferraris and Mercedes to be a bit quicker today, but maybe they just got a bit more out of the car earlier on in the weekend and we’ve been able to just take a bigger step forward between the Sprint and now.

    “So maybe we’ve caught up a bit, but it’s going to be a tough race. I mean, Ferrari were very quick in the race today with the degradation.

    “Max is Max. I always said that Max is Max and they’re going to be fast, so I’m excited. I think it’s going to be a good battle and probably a good one to watch.”

    Your ultimate US Grand Prix guide

    👉 The ultimate F1 fan guide for the United States Grand Prix

    👉 Our US expert Elizabeth Blackstock answers all your US GP questions

    When asked more about his belief that McLaren had been off the pace relative to Red Bull this weekend, Norris explained that the team had not been the fastest car at every race in the past several months, despite the widely-held belief that the MCL38 appears to be the best all-rounder on the grid as it stands.

    “People would probably hate me for saying it, but I don’t think… We’ve definitely had the best car for several races and quite a few races this year over the last two, three months, but definitely not every race,” Norris explained.

    “Singapore was, I think we can say quite confidently, we were the best. Baku, just the race before that, even though Oscar [Piastri] won, I think he won because he drove better than the others, and I think Red Bull and Ferrari were both quicker once again.

    “People might not agree with that – that’s our version of events. That’s what we think as a team. That’s what we believe. So if we just go back two races ago, we were not the quickest car.

    “We were last time out in Singapore, and perceptions change because of certain things. When you’re in the team and you actually know where you stand, where you are relatively to other teams, I can confidently say these things and say where I believe we are and where we’re not.

    “Sometimes I’m wrong, but even like today, my lap was very good. I could not have gone one-and-a-half tenths quicker or probably gone any quicker than the lap I did today, which shows we’re not as fast, but exactly knowing where we’re struggling a bit more is tough.

    “There’s different reasons. A bit of the bottoming and the ride in the high speed, that’s where we struggle comparing to the Red Bulls, and comparing to the Ferraris, their slow speed is incredible.

    “And I think even if we go back to Singapore, where we dominated, Ferrari were very quick the whole weekend until qualifying. They made some mistakes.

    “I think the final stint, Charles [Leclerc] was the quickest car on the track on the hard tyre. So it’s just you need to know information before you can make certain comments, and I think it’s just been very close and closer than people think, even though we’ve dominated a few weekends.

    “And this is one where we’re just not quite as quick and maybe the others have taken a couple of steps forward and it’s a little bit different. I don’t have any exact answer. I’m just driving the car. But this is my feeling and kind of our feeling as a team.”

    Read next: Lewis Hamilton shuts down ‘mental problem’ theory after shock COTA Q1 exit

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Revealed: What Mattia Binotto told Mick Schumacher after Valtteri Bottas’ ‘terms’ claim
    PlanetF1.com2 days ago
    US Grand Prix officials punished by FIA following late-race transgression
    PlanetF1.com1 day ago
    All the action as it happened from a thrilling United States Grand Prix sprint race
    PlanetF1.com2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    2024 United States Grand Prix – F1 results and latest standings after the race
    PlanetF1.com1 day ago
    PHOTO: Everyone Was Saying The Same Thing About The Jaw-Dropping Texas Longhorns Fan Caught On Camera During Loss To Georgia
    Total Pro Sports1 day ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor2 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz8 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Helmut Marko answers Sergio Perez rumour as ‘man for the future’ shines
    PlanetF1.com1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    Oscar Piastri issues FIA inconsistency criticism in Verstappen v Norris verdict
    PlanetF1.com19 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post2 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza10 days ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Colorado marijuana regulators issue fewer health, safety advisories so far this year
    Matt Whittaker13 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard6 days ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post11 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune3 days ago
    Danica Patrick's stunning minidress fit leaves politics behind
    The Athlete Lifestyle On SI2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy