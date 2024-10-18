Open in App
    Max Verstappen questions Daniel Ricciardo exit handling by Red Bull team

    By Michelle,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dl1wo_0wC5E7zT00
    Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen talk.

    Max Verstappen says Red Bull’s handling of Daniel Ricciardo’s exit was a “shame” as while the Aussie knew it was his last race, he couldn’t say it.

    Ricciardo said farewell to Formula 1 at the Singapore Grand Prix although it was not so much a goodbye as a rumour-filled weekend that it was his last event with VCARB.

    Max Verstappen: Daniel Ricciardo deserved a ‘nicer exit’

    Additional reporting by Elizabeth Blackstock

    Ricciardo’s future had been uncertain following strong reports that Singapore was to be his final Grand Prix as a VCARB driver. But despite both the driver and his team being asked about this, neither gave a definitive answer.

    There were, however, plenty of hints from his downbeat demeanour after qualifying to his fastest lap point and the guard of honour he received as he made his way back to the VCARB hospitality after the race. But still, there was no confirmation as the lights were switched off at the Marina Bay circuit.

    Four days later, VCARB confirmed the rumours as they announced Liam Lawson would replace Ricciardo with immediate effect as the Kiwi’s first race back with VCARB would be the United States Grand Prix.

    Red Bull came in for some stick on social media as fans condemned the organisation for not giving Ricciardo the send-off that he “deserved” by delaying confirmation of his exit until four days after Singapore.

    Claiming Red Bull had done the “dirty” on the Aussie, fans called the manner in which he was dropped “embarrassing”, “shocking” and “one of the worst things I have witnessed in watching Formula One for over 60 years”.

    Even Verstappen feels it wasn’t right, especially as Ricciardo knew it was his last race but, according to the reigning World Champion, couldn’t say anything.

    “I think it was quite clear for me, for Daniel that that was the last race,” Verstappen, who was Ricciardo’s team-mate at Red Bull from 2016 to 2018, told media including PlanetF1.com .

    “From my side, I think it could have been handled a bit differently.

    “Also for him, because he knew it, but he can’t say it exactly. It’s a bit of a shame you know.

    “He’s done a lot for F1. He’s won races. He has had incredible races. I think it deserved a nicer exit.”

    More on Daniel Ricciardo’s VCARB exit

    👉 All the mid-season driver swaps Red Bull have made in their F1 history

    👉 Daniel Ricciardo net worth: How much is F1’s ‘Honey Badger’ worth?

    There has been a fair amount of speculation about Ricciardo’s exit and the timing involved with reports claiming sponsorship agreements delayed Red Bull’s announcement.

    However, former Red Bull driver David Coulthard claims it was actually the Honey Badger who didn’t want to say anything .

    Speaking on the Formula For Success podcast the Scot said: “One thing that’s interesting – rumour, rather than I’ve seen it with my own eyes – was that he actually knew from a few races back that it would be finishing in Singapore.

    “He had the opportunity, obviously, to make that public and he chose not to.

    “I know there’s been a lot of reaction negatively people going, ‘why was he not given that opportunity?’ But I heard that he was given that opportunity and chose not to.”

    Ricciardo has yet to announce his plans for the future amidst rumours he could head to NASCAR in the United States or even Supercars in Australia.

    Coulthard reckons America should be his number one option , saying: “I would have Daniel either in Austin or any of the American races, because it’s such a great platform for him as an individual.

    “But he’s got great personality, he’s got a voice, and it’ll be interesting to see if it actually gets deployed with any of the stations, or with Formula 1 itself, but we shall see.”

    Read next: Max Verstappen issues response following Red Bull RB20 bib reveal

