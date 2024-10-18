Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • PlanetF1.com

    Fernando Alonso would trade ‘half of my 400 F1 races for one more championship’

    By Elizabeth Blackstock,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ActKl_0wC0ntwS00
    Fernando Alonso is the most experienced driver in F1 history

    This weekend’s US Grand Prix will bring Fernando Alonso one step closer to achieving a unique milestone of having entered 400 races — and that’s a time ripe for reflection.

    Speaking to media ahead of the upcoming race in Austin, Texas, Alonso took time to consider the span of his decades-long career — and what he misses most about his first years in Formula 1.

    Fernando Alonso: ‘I would love to race half of the 400 and win one more championship’

    Fernando Alonso will crest 400 Formula 1 Grand Prix entries next weekend in Mexico City, hitting a milestone that would have once seemed unimaginable in the motorsport universe.

    Speaking to media, including PlanetF1.com , ahead of the US Grand Prix, he reflected, “It’s obviously nice, and I acknowledge the number, but some of these statistics that you are not really interested [in].

    “I would love to race half of the 400 and win one more championship, or win more races. That’s the important statistics you want to achieve.

    However, Alonso was content to acknowledge that the statistic “shows my love for the sport and the discipline of trying to perform at a very high level for 20-plus years.

    “Hopefully I can celebrate in Mexico with a good weekend.
    “I’m not cheering for the next 400 because it will never happen, but at least 40 or 50 more with the next two years coming.”

    The latest from the 2024 US Grand Prix:

    👉 Front bib and T-tray explained: The F1 car part under suspicion in new tech row

    👉 BREAKING: Red Bull and FIA ‘agree plan’ after F1 bib trick uncovered

    Alonso was in a reflective mood ahead of the race at COTA, mentioning that such constant strain on his body has taken a physical toll.

    “No good for your back, for your neck, for your spine,” he said when asked what competition does to the body.

    However, he also noted that things have changed during his 21 years in the sport, taking some of the strain off of the drivers.

    “I think Formula 1 technology also changed in the past and I think the cars are now a little bit more friendly with the driver,” the 43-year-old Aston Martin driver said.

    “It’s true that the ground effect cars are a little bit harder, but the last two years, I think technology did change as well. Seat comfort, safety equipment, helmets, everything has been evolving into a better place for the driver.

    “So that’s a good thing.

    “I think the pace of the car on Sundays are so slow compared to the past, when we put in fuel. We have to save tires and energy and so on.

    “The only stressful time in the weekend physically, or demanding, is normally qualifying, and it’s very short.

    “So it’s not a problem of keeping up with the youngsters in terms of physical conditions. It’s more mentally. Traveling and events and pressure, that is probably the thing that hits you harder at this time and stops you racing at one point.”

    PlanetF1.com asked Alonso to elaborate further on the parts of Formula 1 that he misses — the things he experienced at the start of his career that have since been phased out.

    His response highlighted the visceral nature of Formula 1 in years past, saying, “Refueling. Fast cars on Sundays. The sound of the engine. Bigger sponsors. Grid girls. Grid boys.”

    Another big change, he said, comes down to the way the sport is marketed.

    “Now it’s all about social media. Before, it had to be more in the real world.

    “I think we’re in a good place now. The sport of Formula 1 is very popular around the world, especially here in the US. This is thanks to Liberty Media and all the actions that they are making.

    “Teams are now very professional — a lot of discipline, budget caps. So I think we are probably the best moment of Formula 1, but it’s true that in the past, especially the pit stops, gives you a lot of strategy possibilities — starting with higher fuel, lower loads, going for three stops, one stop. We didn’t have to manage as much as we do now.

    “And the race is, you know, because we race with 30 kilos [of fuel] on board… the qualifying versus race pace was one second slower or something like that.

    “Now between the battery and the fuel load, sometimes in races we are seven seconds slower or something at the beginning of the race.”

    Read next: The ultimate F1 fan guide for the United States Grand Prix

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    2024 US Grand Prix – Qualifying F1 results (COTA)
    PlanetF1.com18 hours ago
    Helmut Marko criticises McLaren over Lando Norris ‘commitment’ in F1 2024 title prediction
    PlanetF1.com2 days ago
    ‘God knows how long they’ve had that’ – Lewis Hamilton on ‘over the edge’ Red Bull bib trick
    PlanetF1.com2 days ago
    How Lewis Hamilton led the ‘hugely important’ charge toward greater driver self-expression
    PlanetF1.com1 day ago
    US GP: Lando Norris on pole as Mercedes suffer Austin nightmare
    PlanetF1.com17 hours ago
    Red Bull at centre of FIA ‘plan’ after bib trick uncovered and McLaren react – round-up
    PlanetF1.com2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    United States GP punishment confirmed as driver hit with 60-place grid penalty
    PlanetF1.com1 day ago
    Lando Norris recovery, Ferrari joy and more US Grand Prix sprint race predictions
    PlanetF1.com1 day ago
    Carlos Sainz explains why Ferrari opted against Austin upgrades
    PlanetF1.com2 days ago
    F1 starting grid: What is the grid order for the 2024 US Grand Prix sprint?
    PlanetF1.com1 day ago
    Sprint data unlocks clues to big US Grand Prix question: Can Ferrari win at COTA?
    PlanetF1.com7 hours ago
    Audi F1 ‘agree terms’ on F1 2025 contract with driver awaiting ‘green light’
    PlanetF1.com2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson15 days ago
    Lewis Hamilton shuts down ‘mental problem’ theory after shock COTA Q1 exit
    PlanetF1.com16 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    Mercedes ‘keep finding ourselves in this position’ as George Russell airs ‘story of season’ verdict
    PlanetF1.com15 hours ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA11 minutes ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    All the drama as it happened from United States Grand Prix qualifying
    PlanetF1.com19 hours ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber11 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza27 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber8 days ago
    Searchers scour mountain, cellular data for missing Yellowstone hiker
    WyoFile22 days ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA21 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile19 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard5 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy