    Revealed: How ‘machine’ Lewis Hamilton differs from ‘majority of the grid’

    By Henry Valantine,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DZQly_0w8sm80T00
    Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari on a multi-year contract from F1 2025

    Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur said the “main difference” separating Lewis Hamilton from most of the Formula 1 grid is that “he is organised like a company” – which will be “helpful” to the Scuderia next season.

    The seven-time World Champion will be reuniting with Vasseur in 2025, with the pair having worked together as Hamilton rose through the junior ranks at ART Grand Prix, and the now-Ferrari team boss explained that how he operates will be of benefit to the team when he arrives next year.

    Ferrari team boss: Lewis Hamilton ‘organised like a company’

    The announcement that Hamilton will be heading to Ferrari next season ahead of the start of the 2024 campaign has been widely seen as the biggest move in the sport for quite some time, arguably since Sebastian Vettel left Red Bull for the Scuderia a decade ago.

    While Hamilton will be heading into several unknowns when he heads to Maranello next year, moving away from using Mercedes power for the first time in his Formula 1 career, the cultural shift that comes with the unique challenge of driving for Ferrari, he will have a familiar face at the helm in Vasseur, with the pair’s professional relationship extending back two decades.

    Having worked with multiple drivers on their way up to Formula 1 and in the top category over the past eight years as a team principal for Renault, Sauber and now Ferrari, Vasseur explained Hamilton’s ability to operate in a wide variety of platforms while being able to “separate” each one is what makes him stand out.

    “Lewis is a machine,” Vasseur said in an interview with The Times .

    “The main difference between Lewis and the majority of the grid – and I don’t want to make a personal comparison – is that he is organised like a company.

    “In his mind, in his approach, he knows what he wants to do, when he wants to do it. He’s able to separate every single pillar of the activity and for us, for Ferrari, it will be helpful.

    “Internally, it won’t change life except that Lewis is coming with his own experience, his own maturity.

    “I knew Lewis when he was not a champion and we built up a different relationship, I think. This will be helpful for me.”

