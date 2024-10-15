Open in App
    Two-time F1 race winner linked to Sergio Perez’s race seat in ‘not impossible’ verdict

    By Michelle,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PxfWw_0w7Mzpz900
    Red Bull's Sergio Perez is once again the headline in F1's rumour mill.

    Oscar Piastri could join Red Bull as Sergio Perez’s replacement, and as soon as 2025, that’s according to former F1 driver Christian Fittipaldi.

    F1 2024 has been Piastri’s breakthrough season, the Aussie recording two wins to sit fourth in the Drivers’ Championship standings.

    Oscar Piastri to replace Sergio Perez in 2025?

    But amidst the highs of success has come a headache for both the driver and McLaren in the form of team orders and whether or not to use them.

    Although McLaren have in the past insisted that both Piastri and Lando Norris are number one drivers, they have made it clear that for now at least Piastri needs to be Norris’ support act.

    The Briton is in the running to win the Drivers’ Championship title where he trails Max Verstappen by just 52 points with six races remaining. But in order to win it, he may need Piastri’s help. He may even need the Aussie to hand over a race win to maximises his chances.

    It’s a conundrum that has pundits split as while it could help Norris win the Drivers’ Championship title, McLaren’s first since 2008, it could also push Piastri to seek pastures new.

    Already Red Bull is being pipped as a potential destination.

    Meanwhile on the Red Bull side, Perez hasn’t fired this season and currently sits on a 13-race streak off of the podium which has left him P8 in the Drivers’ standings and facing questions about his F1 future.

    “At the end of the year, I don’t see it as impossible for Oscar Piastri to go to Perez’s place at Red Bull next year,” Fittipaldi told the Pelas Pistas podcast.

    “Piastri might get a bit tired of the situation at McLaren and say ‘Thanks for your help but I need to think about myself’.”

    F1 contracts: Made to be broken?

    👉 F1 2025 driver line-up: Who is already confirmed for the 2025 grid?

    👉 F1 2026 driver line-up: Lewis Hamilton and other drivers already confirmed for 2026

    This isn’t the first time that the Aussie has been linked to Red Bull with Piastri’s manager Mark Webber’s ties to Red Bull adding fuel to that fire.

    Last season already former F1 team boss Eddie Jordan said he believed there would be a Red Bull seat in Piastri’s future, the 76-year-old not shy to talk up Piastri who he feels is a future World Champion.

    “I think there is big star quality in there, I’m actually blown away with this young kid, so he’d be one of the drivers I’d be looking at to challenge Max in the future,” he told TalkSPORT.

    “He’s managed by my old partner Mark Webber and we saw how he got him into McLaren. Do not be surprised if there’s a seat available at Red Bull, of course where Mark used to be, don’t be surprised if he is named in front of the public eye in the future.”

    Piastri said at the time that while he was “flattered” by the comments, he was “happy” at McLaren. However, should he be forced to play second fiddle to Norris, that happiness may not continue.

    Piastri was again linked to Red Bull in August this year, F1 Insider claim Red Bull’s Thai owners are keen on Piastri or Alex Albon being the one to replace Max Verstappen when he eventually leaves the team.

    For now though, Verstappen is going nowhere and neither is Piastri as he has a three-year contract that runs to the end of 2026.

