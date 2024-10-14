Ferrari told to set ‘rules’ for Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc in ‘be clear’ warning

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will be team-mates at Ferrari in 2025

Although Lewis Hamilton will chase history when he joins Ferrari next season, Stefano Domenicali has warned there needs to be “respect with” Charles Leclerc and it’s up to the team to manage that.

Hamilton will race for Ferrari in 2025, teaming up with Leclerc in a blockbuster move that ends his 12-year association with Mercedes.

Ferrari warned to set ‘rules’ and ‘be clear’ with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc

Hamilton heads to Maranello with the driver and the team determined to win the Drivers’ Championship title, a feat Ferrari have not achieved since Kimi Raikkonen in 2007.

As for Hamilton, should he be the one to bag the title, it would be his record eighth, breaking his tie with Ferrari legend Michael Schumacher.

Ferrari chairman John Elkann laid out the objectives earlier this year, saying: “He wants to win the eighth title, Ferrari wants to win, and with Lewis, we are stronger. He doesn’t come to Ferrari to enjoy his retirement.”

But while a lot of the focus when it comes to Ferrari’s potential 2025 challenge is already on Hamilton, he’s not the only driver donning the red suit who wants the World title, which Leclerc has made abundantly clear.

Domenicali, who was Ferrari’s team boss from 2008 to 2014, says respect and rules will be needed to manage the drivers.

“As a Ferrari enthusiast, it’s an extraordinary opportunity because Lewis brings everything together,” he told Gazzetta dello Sport . “He wants to bring home the eighth title and become the best ever.

“There will have to be respect with Charles, but it’s clear that when you lower your visor… in any case, the team rules and management must be clear.”

Stefano Domenicali wants ‘different faces’ on the grid

Hamilton’s move to Ferrari isn’t the only big news for F1 2025, Formula 1 will also have three rookies – potentially four – contest their first full season in the sport.

Mercedes have signed Kimi Antonelli to replace Hamilton while Jack Doohan is joining Alpine and Oliver Bearman will race for Haas. Liam Lawson could also be on the grid with VCARB or even Red Bull.

Bearman already made his debut earlier this season when he replaced Carlos Sainz at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix before stepping into the Haas in Baku. He scored points in both races and was joined inside the top ten in Baku by Franco Colapinto who finished P8 in his second race for Williams.

F1 chief Domenicali is enjoying watching the youngsters come through.

“The young drivers? There are many and what I like is that each one has his own personality,” he said.

“We are in a fortunate phase, the drivers are not a problem. The lifeblood of young people is fundamental for us, what F1 must do is to get out of its self-referentiality. I want to see different faces and professionalism.”

