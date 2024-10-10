Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • PlanetF1.com

    Revealed: Marko’s ‘main reason’ for Adrian Newey leaving Red Bull for Aston Martin

    By Michelle,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nDusS_0w1TqX2N00
    Happier times at Red Bull

    Helmut Marko believes the “main reason” Adrian Newey is leaving Red Bull for Aston Martin is the restructuring of the team following the death of Dietrich Mateschitz.

    Red Bull announced in May that Newey would leave the team in the first quarter of 2025, calling time on his 19-year stay with the Milton Keynes squad.

    Adrian Newey will official bid farewell to Red Bull on 28 February 2025

    Racing Newey-designed cars, Red Bull have won seven Drivers’ titles and six Constructors’ crowns with the potential for at least one more before he bids farewell to the team.

    The official date for that is 28 February 2025, but already Newey has stepped back from Red Bull’s Formula 1 operation and has been focusing solely on the RB17 hypercar.

    Marko believes the passing of Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz in October 2022 was the catalyst for Newey’s departure.

    “Of course, with the death of Dietrich Mateschitz, a certain change has taken place,” the motorsport advisor said in an interview with Austrian broadcaster ORF .

    “He was basically the only leader. He made quick decisions. He was a charismatic entrepreneur who also had a lot of foresight and was willing to take risks with the racing team.

    “And all of that, of course, now… The company and everything else has to be set up differently, because you can’t find another individual like that and he can’t be replaced by just one person. That can also be part of the change.

    “I think that was the main reason for Newey’s decision to look for a new challenge.”

    More on Adrian Newey’s epic creations

    👉 Ranked: The top 10 most successful Adrian Newey Formula 1 car designs

    👉 Red Bull RB17: The £5million hypercar that now has Adrian Newey’s full focus

    However, he concedes the early-season drama involving Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, who was investigated by Red Bull GmbH over allegations of inappropriate behaviour, didn’t help the situation especially when Verstappen’s father Jos publicly criticised Horner. The charges against Horner were dismissed, the Briton remaining in his role as team boss.

    “Let’s put it this way,” Marko admitted. “the Horner thing didn’t help.

    “But internally we sat down and said we have to join forces, work together in all areas to bring home this World Championship and also have a winning car for the future.”

    Newey though is not the only key figure leaving Red Bull with stalwart Jonathan Wheatley leaving his role as Red Bull’s sporting director at the end of the season to become team principal of the Audi F1 Team.

    Marko says staff changes are just part of the “usual game in Formula 1” because when “you win – and we have won in the last three years, dominating in 2023 – obviously the employees are coveted by other teams.”

    But what baffles him in all of this is the money rival teams have offered, salaries Red Bull cannot match in the budget cap era.

    “What leaves me a little perplexed are the figures that are offered. We are always struggling with the cost limit. And these employees often receive double or even higher offers. That means we couldn’t keep some of them,” he said.

    “Newey was with us for 19 years, Wheatley for 17. They were part of the team, part of the group and part of the club. They were part of the team, part of our success.

    “That hurts, but if they leave for financial reasons, for career reasons, because you can’t keep up with the offers, then that’s the way it goes.”

    Read next: FIA-driver solution suggested for swearing clampdown after Singapore ‘controversy’

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Daniel Ricciardo message revealed as Haas join forces with Toyota – round-up
    PlanetF1.com1 day ago
    The Carlos Sainz win for Ferrari that left Charles Leclerc ‘really hurt’
    PlanetF1.com2 days ago
    Red Bull receive valuable Liam Lawson RB20 data ahead of huge 2025 decision
    PlanetF1.com2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Guenther Steiner makes major Haas exit statement after surprise F1 axe
    PlanetF1.com15 hours ago
    Toyota issue clear verdict on F1 works team and power unit after return with Haas
    PlanetF1.com1 day ago
    Fernando Alonso’s appeal for Aston Martin factory help in ‘no miracles’ call
    PlanetF1.com19 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson8 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber4 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune4 days ago
    The clear Silverstone sign that hinted at Toyota’s F1 return with Haas
    PlanetF1.com1 day ago
    McLaren turn tables on rivals ‘exploiting’ F1 regulations in demand for more FIA ‘respect’
    PlanetF1.com1 day ago
    Carlos Sainz ‘hijacked my seat’ joke as Franco Colapinto surprises Spanish audience
    PlanetF1.com22 hours ago
    In Memory of 'The Jeffersons' Actor Paul Benedict ('Mr. Bentley'): 16 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    'Bionic Woman' Star Lindsay Wagner Was Inspired by Actress Anne Bancroft in 'The Miracle Worker'
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio16 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza1 day ago
    Revealed: How Toyota are assisting Andretti F1 bid with ‘exclusive’ aid
    PlanetF1.com2 days ago
    F1 breakaway series threat level addressed as FIA president speaks out
    PlanetF1.com2 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King23 days ago
    New Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari development in Binotto signing admission
    PlanetF1.com21 hours ago
    F1 commentator banned from driving and fined after four-car accident
    PlanetF1.com2 days ago
    Aston Martin receive Nico Rosberg warning over big-name signings made
    PlanetF1.com2 days ago
    Take Charge! How To Organize Everything In your Home
    Declutterbuzz18 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King14 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker1 day ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King15 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy