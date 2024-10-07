Michael Andretti addresses Andretti Global departure: ‘This isn’t goodbye’

Michael Andretti is set to relinquish his ownership stake of Andretti Global.

Motorsport fans were blindsided when, in late September, reports emerged that claimed Michael Andretti would be stepping down from his daily running of Andretti Global, the team he’s been running since 2002.

While Andretti briefly addressed his departure in the Associated Press, he has now released an open letter explaining more about what went into the decision to bid adieu to running Andretti Global.

Michael Andretti: This is “the turning of the page” for Andretti Global

In the letter published on Andretti Global’s website, he addresses being “born a racer” as well as how his goals have evolved, pointing out that when he stopped racing, “I set my sights on creating a space that would inspire future drivers to go faster than I had.”

“Many of my best memories have come at the wheel of this organization, and I am so proud of what we have built,” Andretti continued.

“But decades of running flat out doesn’t come without sacrifice and, after much thought and reflection over the past several months, I came to the decision to take a step back.

“I’ve had a day-to-day operational role since even before I stepped out of the race car, and it’s time now to pass the baton to my partner and friend, Dan Towriss.”

Andretti cites several factors, primarily concerning his “beautiful family.” After all, he had welcomed his first grandchild earlier this year, and he’s actively raising twin 10-year-old sons.

“As I make this decision for myself, my family and this team, I know this is somewhat of a shock to many, especially you, the fans, my extended family,” he wrote.

“For many of you, you’ve watched me grow up, or you’ve grown up right alongside of me, and no matter what moves we’ve made as a team, you’ve stuck by our side at every turn.

“It is not lost on me that the generations of Andretti fans are the best in the business. I’m honored to be considered a fan favorite, a role model and a friend. And I thank you for a lifetime of support and, in some cases, your brutal honesty.”

Still, Andretti assured his readers that “I am not going away.” Once again, he reaffirmed that he would be “serving as an advisor to the team” and “will be available to help wherever I can.”

“My hope is that you, as Andretti fans, will keep supporting our team with the same enthusiasm and loyalty that you’ve so graciously shown myself and my family over the years,” Andretti concluded.

What’s happening at Andretti Global?

Despite the tender-hearted goodbye penned by Michael Andretti, many people remain skeptical about what that departure means — including Mario Andretti himself.

In an exclusive interview with GPBlog , Mario Andretti said, “A lot of things are not exactly the way that it seems, like people are assuming, because no official comments have been made on that.”

Further, Marshall Pruett at RACER said, “The team, and Andretti, and Towriss, are working hard to present this as a happy and welcome development. I don’t buy it.

“To push this hard, and to get this close to restoring the team’s greatness in IndyCar and to getting the nod to make it into F1 as an entrant, and then all of a sudden, this is the time to step away?

“Nobody I’ve spoken to believes this went down in the gosh-and-golly manner it’s being sold.”

Still, the only official narrative we have at this moment is the open letter from Michael Andretti himself — and Michael has stated that, “I’m excited about the opportunity to spend more time with my beautiful family, including my 10-year-old twins, embrace my new Nonno title and explore new things on a personal level and with my other businesses.

“So, this isn’t a goodbye. It is just the turning of the page.”

