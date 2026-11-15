One of England's best away wins in the 21st century.

England’s Nations League win over Spain in October 2018 was one of the best away results achieved by the national team in the 21st century.

In a game famous for Eric Dier’s totally-got-the-ball challenge on Sergio Ramos, Gareth Southgate’s team raced into a 3-0 lead before clinging on for victory.

As the Three Lions travel to Spain once more, we’ve looked back eight years and investigated what that XI is doing today.

GK: Jordan Pickford

Pickford has been England’s No.1 for over eight years, although this status is now threatened by the emergence of James Trafford.

The Everton goalkeeper has seen off challenges from Aaron Ramsdale, Nick Pope, Sam Johnstone and Dean Henderson, becoming a stalwart at five successive major tournaments.

He’s still in good form at club level, but there were signs over the summer that Pickford may be starting to wane. Euro 2028 is feasible, but probably not the next World Cup.

RB: Kieran Trippier (Trent Alexander-Arnold ’85)

A late bloomer, Trippier’s England debut didn’t arrive until he was nearly 27 in a friendly against France in June 2017.

Despite tough competition at right-back, Trippier became a stalwart of the Southgate era. He won 54 caps and scored that famous free-kick against Croatia in the semi-finals.

He’s now playing in the Championship with Wolves, who are handily placed to return to the top flight at the first time of asking.

CB: Joe Gomez

Gomez would’ve probably won more than 15 international caps had he remained injury-free throughout his career.

But the centre-back remains at Liverpool in 2026 and his penalty in the recent Carabao Cup shootout win over Chelsea bought the house down at Anfield. Gomez has never scored in his professional career, but remains a popular member of the team.

CB: Harry Maguire

Once the most expensive centre-back in world football, it was Maguire’s England heroics that really made his name.

The centre-back was still at Leicester City when he lined up in Seville eight years ago, but his reputation was blossoming and a move to Manchester United came the following summer.

Maguire is still at Old Trafford in 2026, now working under his sixth permanent manager in Mauricio Pochettino.

But he’s not played for England much under Thomas Tuchel, limited to appearances in friendlies against Uruguay and Japan in March.

An international recall looks unlikely as younger alternatives have emerged, coupled with Maguire losing what little pace he had.

LB: Ben Chilwell

Like Maguire, Chilwell was building his reputation at Leicester at the time of this match. He earned a £45million move to Chelsea in 2020 and won the Champions League a year later.

At international level, Chilwell was generally second choice behind Luke Shaw. He only played four times after 2021, the last appearance coming in a friendly against Belgium two-and-a-half years ago.

His form at Chelsea slipped and the left-back was farmed out to Strasbourg. The 29-year-old now plays for Crystal Palace.

CM: Harry Winks (Nathaniel Chalobah ’91)

Years before he became a hate figure at Leicester, Winks was considered one of those neat and tidy midfielders essential for international success.

But his international career was halted by the rise of Declan Rice, a much more traditional English midfielder and also, crucially, a lot better.

Then at Spurs, Winks played his final England game in 2020. Having been relegated two years in a row with Leicester, he escaped this summer and now plays in Italy for Cagliari.

If seeing Winks in this XI produces a double-take, then his replacement in Seville is surely even more surprising.

Chalobah racked up a total of six minutes and 54 seconds for his country, one second more than Martin Kelly who holds the record for the shortest England career.

Southgate loved the player from his Under-21 days, but Chalobah never looked likely to become a senior regular and now plays for Charlton Athletic in the Championship.

CM: Eric Dier

Dier had two crowning moments at international level – his penalty against Colombia at the 2018 World Cup and the aforementioned banjaxing of Ramos.

However, the former Spurs man hasn’t played for his country since 2022 and is now out in Ligue 1 for Monaco.

CM: Ross Barkley (Kyle Walker ’76)

No matter how many times Barkley pops up for Aston Villa, it’s still a surprise to see him playing at such a high level.

Not because he’s untalented. But Barkley has been around forever and didn’t seem the type of player to enjoy this level of longevity. Especially as he last played for England in October 2019.

Walker, his replacement against Spain, won the last of his 96 caps in the 3-1 loss to Senegal last year.

He’d dramatically lost form at Manchester City and the 36-year-old captains struggling Burnley in the second tier.

RW: Raheem Sterling

Sterling scored twice in this game and was an important player for Southgate’s England right up until the 2022 World Cup.

He won the last of his 82 caps during that tournament before entering a decline. First, he was spat out by Chelsea and had unsuccessful spells at Arsenal and Feyenoord.

In May 2026, Sterling was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after being found under the influence of nitrous oxide. He admitted the charge in September and is due to appear in court at the end of this month.

Still only 31, his career in elite football appears over.

LW: Marcus Rashford

It’s easy to forget that Rashford is still only 29 years old, having made his England debut over 10 years ago. He also scored on this night in Seville as England claimed a notable scalp.

Having eventually been overwhelmed by the dysfunction at Manchester United, Rashford spent time out on loan at Aston Villa and Barcelona.

His good form for the La Liga champions earned him a spot in this year’s World Cup squad, scoring against Croatia in the group stage.

But Barcelona chose to sign Anthony Gordon instead, leading to an awkward return to United. You could see Pochettino loving the player or choosing to sell him to signify a fresh start.

On the other hand, Rashford is well-liked by Tuchel and only missed out on the current squad through injury.

ST: Harry Kane

England’s captain, Ballon d’Or winner, record goalscorer and now all-time leading appearance maker, Kane is still leading the line for his country.

But there is trepidation over the national team’s Kane-less future, given he’s 33 and still hasn’t really delivered in the biggest knockout games.

A question to ponder, but one that will surely be delayed until after hosting Euro 2028.

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