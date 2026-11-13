Mason Mount, Kieran Trippier and Tyrick Mitchell in Man Utd kits

Manchester United find themselves in the bottom three after their worst-ever start to a Premier League season, and relegation is now a distinct possibility.

United are set to replace Michael Carrick with Mauricio Pochettino in a bid to turn their form around, but there’s no guarantee that it will work.

If United are relegated, most of their big-name players would look to leave, and they would have to reduce the wage bill. We’ve made a predicted Championship XI for United, arranged in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

GK: Karl Darlow

Despite enduring a poor start to the 2026-27 season, Senne Lammens is still one of the best young goalkeepers in Europe and will not be short on suitors if United are relegated.

Darlow joined United in the summer and is currently the back-up goalkeeper at Old Trafford, but relegation from the Premier League could see him get a promotion on an individual level.

He has made 161 appearances in the second tier and is a two-time Championship winner, lifting the title with Newcastle in 2017 and Leeds in 2025.

RB: Kieran Trippier

Diogo Dalot is the second-longest serving player in the United squad, but has become a much-maligned figure at Old Trafford and is unlikely to stick around for a year in the Championship.

Pochettino’s impending arrival at United could lead to a move for Trippier, who made 114 appearances under the manager during his time at Tottenham.

He is currently playing for Wolves in the Championship and they are targeting an immediate return to the Premier League, but the boyhood United fan would surely jump at the chance to move to Old Trafford.

CB: Harry Maguire

Maguire celebrates his 34th birthday next year and is widely expected to leave Old Trafford when his contract expires at the end of the season.

But if United are relegated, they could offer him a new deal on reduced terms as his experience and leadership qualities would make him a real asset in the Championship.

The centre-back has made 43 appearances in the second tier and was part of the Hull City side that won promotion via the play-offs in 2015-16.

CB: Ayden Heaven

Heaven joined United from Arsenal in a £1million deal in January 2025 and is one of the lowest-paid players in the squad, taking home a £35,000-per-week salary.

The 20-year-old centre-back initially showed a lot of promise at Old Trafford, but has struggled for form in the opening weeks of this season.

While he would likely be offered the chance to make an immediate return to the Premier League, a season in the Championship and the promise of regular starts could be good for his development.

LB: Tyrick Mitchell

United retain an interest in Lewis Hall following their tentative enquiries for the Newcastle left-back last summer, but relegation would bring an end to that pursuit.

Harry Amass made 22 appearances in the Championship last season and could finally get a chance in the United team if they drop down to the second tier, but a move for Mitchell feels more likely.

The 27-year-old has entered the final year of his Crystal Palace contract and will be available on a free transfer next summer.

CM: Hayden Hackney

United spent £155million on a midfield overhaul, but relegation to the Championship could see Andrey Santos, Carlos Baleba and Youri Tielemans all depart after just one season.

In this scenario, they should pursue a move for Hackney, who won the EFL Championship Player of the Season and the PFA Championship Players’ Player of the Year awards in the 2025/26 campaign.

He left Middlesbrough and completed a £16.5million move to Everton last summer but finds himself behind James Garner and Harrison Armstrong in the pecking order, making just one Premier League start this season.

Dropping back down to the Championship may feel like a backwards step, but playing for United every week is still an appealing prospect.

Stop sniggering at the back.

CM: Tyler Fletcher

Kobbie Mainoo has been on United’s books since the age of nine and recently put pen to paper on a contract that ties him to his boyhood club until 2031.

But the midfielder was willing to leave United last year after falling out of the England squad, and a year in the Championship would be detrimental to his chances of playing at Euro 2028.

His departure would hand more opportunities to fellow United academy graduate Tyler Fletcher, who made two first-team appearances last season and won the Denzil Haroun Reserve Team Player of the Year award.

The 19-year-old is also a senior Scotland international and, unlike Mainoo, playing every week in the Championship would help him get selected for Euro 2028.

RW: Shea Lacey

Lacey has long been heralded as one of the most exciting talents in United’s academy, and he was linked with a loan move to the Championship last summer.

The 19-year-old stayed at Old Trafford and scored in the Carabao Cup against Brighton before coming off the bench to set up the winning goal against Roma in the Champions League.

But he’s yet to start a Premier League game and could be playing every week in the Championship next season, albeit while still remaining at United.

CAM: Mason Mount

Bruno Fernandes has shown a lot of loyalty towards United during a turbulent period for the club and rejected a £700,000-per-week offer from the Saudi Pro League following their 15th-placed finish in 2024-25.

But relegation to the Championship would be a step too far for the Portugal international, who would have a line of clubs queuing up to secure his signature.

Mount has predominantly been a back-up to Fernandes throughout his time at United, while also struggling with a number of injury issues.

The midfielder was part of the Derby County side that reached the play-off final in 2018-19, and could get his career back on track by playing regular football in the Championship for a season.

He may have to take a pay cut though, with his current wage reported to be around £150,000-per-week.

LW: Patrick Dorgu

Despite admitting that he prefers to play at left-back, Dorgu has become increasingly influential in the final third.

The Denmark international registered eight direct goal contributions in 13 appearances under Carrick, including a goal and an assist in his final game.

His pace, physicality and brilliant ball-striking ability would make him the Gareth Bale of the Championship.

ST: Will Lankshear

United may not be in the relegation zone if Benjamin Sesko had been fully fit this season, but the £74million signing is too good to be playing in the Championship.

Moves for the likes of Jean-Philippe Mateta, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Serhou Guirassy would also be unrealistic, so United may have to shop in the Championship.

Lankshear is currently the best striker in the second tier, having netted 13 goals in 13 league appearances for Middlesbrough this season.

The 21-year-old is seen as a long-term successor to Harry Kane in the England side, and firing United back to the Premier League would be great for his burgeoning reputation.

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