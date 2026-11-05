The 3 players in Europe who will earn more than Harry Kane after his new Bayern Munich deal

Kane has committed to Bayern

Harry Kane has signed a lucrative new contract with Bayern Munich on the back of his Ballon d’Or success and it’s said to be the biggest deal in the club’s history.

Kane was already among Europe’s highest earners and being recognised as the best player in the world last season will have helped him stay in that bracket.

There have even been some shouts that Kane is now Europe’s highest earner by base salary, but figures from Capology suggest otherwise.

And when bonuses are factored in, there are still some players potentially taking home more than the England captain.

Here are the players in Europe’s top five leagues with salaries worth more than Kane’s, which is estimated to be above £400,000 per week.

Kylian Mbappe

The runner-up to Kane in the 2026 Ballon d’Or stakes, Mbappe earns big bucks at Real Madrid.

It helped that they signed him on a free transfer from PSG, allowing them to pump more money towards his personal terms.

The word on the street is that Mbappe earns the equivalent of £508,399 per week as a base salary, but up to £1,165,983 with bonuses.

That’s a lot for someone who doesn’t win the Champions League. But he is pretty good, to be fair.

Erling Haaland

With Kane committing to Bayern until he’ll be nearing 36, the chances of him returning to the Premier League to become its all-time record scorer have just got a whole lot slimmer.

Over to you it is then, Mr Haaland, if anyone’s going to stand a chance of catching Alan Shearer’s record of 260.

He’s on 121 Premier League goals so far from four-and-a-bit seasons. Fulfil his contract until 2034 – and avoid expulsion from the league with Manchester City in that time – and he’ll be in with a shout.

As for the terms of that lengthy contract, Haaland is said to be on £525,000 per week. That figure can rise to a whopping £875,000 with bonuses.

Capology doesn’t specify the breakdown of what those bonuses are for, but we imagine a significant portion will be to do with when he scores. Which happens a lot.

Vinicius Junior

You can imagine the conversations when Real Madrid sat down with Vinicius’ reps to sort out his new contract in August.

Something like: “See that £500k+ you’re giving to Mbappe each week? We fancy a bit of that.”

After all he’s done at Madrid so far, Vinicius will have felt entitled to a base salary matching Mbappe’s. Remember, this was a player close to winning the Ballon d’Or himself in 2024.

Now, Vinicius gets the same base salary as Mbappe. His bonuses aren’t quite as big, but still, a possible £813,439 per week isn’t something you’d turn your nose up at. Or a year, for that matter.

And there’s your lot. The next best-paid player in Europe all in, according to Capology, is Jamal Musiala on up to £573,962.

But we’re led to believe Kane has just signed the biggest deal in Bayern’s history, so will presumably be on more than that.

READ MORE: The top 10 goalscorers in Europe in the 2020s: Mbappe vs Haaland for top spot

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every country Harry Kane has scored against for England?