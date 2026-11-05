Will Cristiano Ronaldo get a Portugal farewell match? What we know after retirement announcement

Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his international retirement.

Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his retirement from the Portuguese national side following 23 years with the team.

Ronaldo’s international future already looked doubtful following a very public spat with coach Jorge Jesus but one very small fine later and it appeared he was back in contention.

However, he has now taken to X to confirm he is stepping away from the Portuguese national team and in his own words “Handing back the number seven shirt.”

“To the Portuguese people, the day has come for me to hand back the number seven shirt of our national team.

“I never it belonged to me alone. But for 23 years I had the privilege and responsibility of wearing it, defending it and carrying it with me into stadiums.

“Today, the time has come to pass it on to the future. It was not an easy decision because some decisions are not made with the mind alone. they are also made with the heart.”

There is the question of whether Ronaldo will play one final match for the team, having last featured against Norway in September. Neither player nor team has confirmed whether he is finished now or in the near future with Portugal’s next game being a Nations League tie against Denmark on November 14.

In a statement, the Portuguese national team hinted at a final match by promising a “due tribute.”

“The Portuguese Football Federation expresses its deepest and most enduring gratitude to its eternal captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, who today announced his definitive retirement from the National Team.

“It is with a feeling of profound gratitude and immense admiration that the Portuguese Football Federation publicly praises and thanks Cristiano Ronaldo for his absolutely extraordinary career serving our country.

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“More than just an outstanding athlete, our captain was an inspiring leader, an example of dedication, and the ultimate symbol of the spirit of our National Team.

“Throughout a legendary international career, marked by 234 caps and 146 goals scored, the captain carried the country on his shoulders, broke records, and led the team to moments that will forever be etched in the history of national football.

“Every drop of sweat, every decisive goal, and every captain’s armband worn with pride on the field reflected his unconditional love for our jersey.

“His dedication and legacy transcend the four lines of the pitch.

“Cristiano Ronaldo has elevated Portugal’s name and inspired generations of young people who dream of following in his footsteps, being, for many of us, the best player of all time!

“Therefore, the Portuguese Football Federation refuses to let this farewell take place without due tribute.

“It is our firm and immense desire to organise, plan, participate and actively collaborate in what will always be a fitting tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo’s immense career, in which fans and the country can applaud and celebrate, once again, the player who has given us so much.”

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