Michigan environmental news: Monroe County nuclear plant alert sent in error

Monroe County sends Fermi 2 alert by mistake; officials say no emergency Some Monroe County residents received an emergency alert Thursday morning about the Fermi 2 nuclear plant, but officials say it was sent by mistake and no emergency exists. Michigan State Police said the shelter-in-place message reached opt-in subscribers of the county’s alert system and was retracted within minutes. Monroe County Emergency Management said agencies were running a drill in Frenchtown Township when the message was accidentally sent. It provided a hotline number for residents with questions. Source: CBS Detroit

Highland Park mayor to seek recount after 27-vote loss Highland Park Mayor Glenda McDonald will seek a recount after losing Tuesday’s election to community leader Shamayim “Mama Shu” Harris, who led by 27 votes in unofficial results. Harris, founder of the nonprofit Avalon Village, says she will form a task force on vacant land and illegal dumping and prioritize public safety. McDonald said she will concede if the recount confirms the outcome. Harris’ spokesperson said she supports her opponent’s right to seek a recount. Source: Detroit Free Press

Michigan regulators say time is running out on Consumers’ hydro dam deal Michigan regulators granted Consumers Energy a final extension to settle its proposed sale of 13 hydroelectric dams to Confluence Hydro, a private equity-owned company. A settlement agreement is due Dec. 9; unless most parties agree to more time, the commission will issue a final order by Dec. 17. Consumers says talks are progressing, but Attorney General Dana Nessel and other opponents disagree. The Department of Natural Resources asked commissioners to rule now, saying negotiations could continue. Source: MLive

Energy costs, Iran war seen as key factors in Democrats’ midterm win The midterm rout by Democrats was fueled partly by voter anger over energy costs. Gasoline prices have risen more than 40% since the Iran war began, and diesel nearly 70%. The war affected prices most, while rising electricity bills tied to data center demand also resonated. One analyst said the administration’s wind and coal moves were less decisive. Democrats now face a hard path to quick relief. Source: The New York Times

Lake Superior could see 17-foot waves near Marquette as gales hit The National Weather Service issued gale warnings for Lake Michigan and Lake Superior, with the first Gales of November expected Thursday into Friday. Superior’s roughest conditions are forecast between Marquette and Munising, with north winds up to 40 mph, gusts over 50 mph and waves as high as 17 feet. Lake Michigan faces gusts to 40 mph and waves up to 10 feet. Mariners are urged to avoid hazardous conditions; some freighters may seek shelter. Source: MLive

$15 million loan fund targets housing, small businesses near Henry Ford hospitals Henry Ford Health announced a $15 million loan fund, administered by lender Opportunity Resource Fund, to support housing, small businesses and neighborhood improvements near its Detroit ($11 million) and Jackson ($4 million) hospitals. Two loans have closed, including $2.6 million toward a Detroit apartment redevelopment. The lender says it weighs borrowers’ overall finances, not just credit scores, and expects recirculated repayments to generate nearly $60 million in investment over time. Source: The Detroit News