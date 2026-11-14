Plaistow has a nice mix of national chains hiring right now, from drugstores to grocery and discount retail. Good options here if you like helping customers and want steady hours close to home.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Plaistow, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15 – $19/hour

Front-of-store role where you’re the friendly face at the register, helping customers, handling cash/card payments, and keeping shelves and displays stocked and tidy. Good fit if you like a busy pace, flexible shifts (including evenings/weekends), and want access to big-company benefits.

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Location: 9 Plaistow Road, Plaistow, NH 03865

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Step into leadership with a role that mixes customer service, supervising staff, and hands-on work like stocking, opening/closing, and cash handling. Comes with benefits (health, retirement plans, educational assistance) and is ideal if you have some retail or grocery experience and want to grow into store management.

Employer: Shaw’s and Star Market

Location: Plaistow, NH

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level front-end job handling checkout, bagging, carts, and keeping the front of the store running smoothly. Great for students or anyone wanting flexible hours, weekly pay, store discounts, and a way to get started in grocery retail.

If one of these looks right, click through, skim the full description, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.