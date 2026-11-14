Plainwell has a nice mix of hands-on and customer-facing roles right now. Good options here if you like fast-paced work and talking with people.

Employer: Belle Tire

Belle Tire Location: Plainwell, MI

Type: Temporary

Pay: $15 – $17.50/hour

Work in a busy tire and auto shop doing installs, rotations, and repairs while helping customers understand their options. This role is physical (on your feet, lifting up to 75 lbs) but comes with strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid training, ASE reimbursement, PTO, and Sundays/major holidays off.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 412 Oaks Xing, Plainwell, MI 49080

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19 – $32/hour plus possible hourly premiums and performance incentives

Lead the food and consumables area, from stocking and merchandising to helping customers on the sales floor. This full-time role includes health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, company discounts, and Walmart-paid education (high school through bachelor’s degrees).

Employer: Domino’s

Location: 412 Oaks Crossing, Plainwell, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Perfect if you like a fun, fast-paced place and talking with people. You’ll take orders, help make pizzas, keep things clean, and work as part of a tight team, with flexible schedules, employee discounts, and chances to grow into leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more roles nearby and often promotes from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.