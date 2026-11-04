🔧 Several Sanitation Supervisor Roles in Plainwell, MI

Plainwell’s food production plants are busy, and they’re looking for hands-on leaders who don’t mind rolling up their sleeves. If you’ve got sanitation or production experience, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: JBS USA

JBS USA Location: Plainwell, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the sanitation team in a food processing plant, making sure cleaning, waste management, and pest control all meet strict food safety rules. This role is great if you have supervisory experience, like coaching people, and want a stable job in a large, well-known company.

Employer: JBS USA

JBS USA Location: Plainwell, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Same core role and duties as the first listing, posted under a separate job ID on LinkedIn. Worth checking both if you’re applying through LinkedIn, as they may route to different recruiters or timelines.

Employer: JBS Foods

JBS Foods Location: Plainwell, MI, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This Indeed posting shares the same Sanitation Supervisor role, with full details on duties and qualifications. Good option if you prefer applying via Indeed and want to review the full description in a clean, easy-to-read format.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still save it and check back—Plainwell’s plants often post related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.