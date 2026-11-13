Plainville’s healthcare offices are busy and hiring. If you like helping patients and keeping things organized, these admin roles are worth a look.

Employer: Ivy Health

Ivy Health Location: Plainville, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16–$23/hour + bonus

Be the first friendly face patients see and keep the front desk running smoothly. This role mixes scheduling, registration, and customer service, with growth, training, and solid benefits in a busy therapy clinic.

Employer: Sturdy Health

Sturdy Health Location: Plainville, MA

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Pay: $19.85–$30.05/hour

Lead the front desk at a medical office: check patients in and out, handle phones, schedule visits, and support a high-volume practice. Good fit if you know medical office systems, insurance basics, and like keeping a busy team on track.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.