The Plainville Historical Commission will feature Civil War veteran and signal caller Eugene Coombs in a new military display during the town tree lighting on December 5. Visitors will be able to see Coombs’ cane and a photo of him from a 1938–1939 group picture with local children, including Nancy Weir, Kenny Barney, Butch Peck, Betty Ostceholm, Ben Dee, Billy Nowick, Sheldon Smith, Rita Renner, Georgina Jagiello, Shirley Avery, Bert Welton, and Madeline Onorr.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Plainville Historical Commission, Plainville Massachusetts