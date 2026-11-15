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Plainville
🍽️ Plainville CT Food & Hospitality – Multiple Local Openings
4 days ago
Plainville’s food scene is busy, and a few local spots are looking for friendly, reliable people right now. If you like working with guests and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.
Server/Cashier – Family-Owned Diner
- Employer: Nina’s Kitchen
- Location: Plainville, CT (in person)
- Type: Other (on-site restaurant role)
- Pay: From $18.00/hour
- Benefits: Employee discount
Bring warm, steady service to a family-owned diner—greet guests, take orders, run food, and handle the register. Good fit if you like a classic diner vibe, can multitask, and want a mix of serving and cashier work.
Host/Hostess
- Employer: Yummy Sushi
- Location: Plainville, CT (in person)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $17.00 – $18.00/hour
- Benefits: Employee discount
Be the first smile guests see at a busy sushi spot—greet and seat guests, manage the waitlist, and help with phone, takeout, and online orders. Great for someone with some restaurant experience who can work days, nights, weekends, and some holidays.
Trivia Host (Entertainer)
- Employer: Volume Entertainment
- Location: Bars & restaurants in Wolcott, Southington & Plainville area (in person)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $50–$60 per show (about $20.00 – $26.00/hour)
Host live trivia nights 2–3 evenings a week (mainly Monday–Thursday, hiring now for Tuesday & Wednesday nights). Perfect if you’re 21+, outgoing, live within 20 minutes of these towns, and want a fun side gig with flexible weeknight hours.
If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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