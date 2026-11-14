Plainville’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from direct patient care to mental health and oncology. If you’re ready for a change, these roles span clinic, community, and hospital settings.

Employer: Bold Steps Behavioral Health

Bold Steps Behavioral Health Location: Plainville, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Outpatient role focused on occupational health and workplace wellness in central Connecticut. You’ll handle routine evaluations, uncomplicated cases, and documentation while coordinating care with employers and other providers.

Employer: Community Solutions, Inc. (CSI)

Location: Plainville, CT – Lisa’s House Program

Type: Full-time (40 hours, flexible, on-call rotation)

Salary: Licensed – $71,838.53/year

Master’s-level role (Social Work, Counseling, or MFT) working with adolescent girls in a trauma-informed residential program. You’ll manage a small caseload, provide individual/family/group therapy, support discharge planning, and get solid time off, benefits, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare (Hartford HealthCare Cancer Institute)

(Hartford HealthCare Cancer Institute) Primary Site: 201 N Mountain Road, Plainville, CT (practice tied to The Hospital of Central CT, New Britain)

(practice tied to The Hospital of Central CT, New Britain) Type: Full-time, salaried

Salary: Not listed (salaried with potential incentives/bonuses per posting)

BC/BE Hematology/Oncology physician role within a large, integrated cancer program partnered with Memorial Sloan Kettering. You’ll help grow the practice, develop subspecialty interests, and tap into system-wide conferences, CME, and leadership development.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save it today so you don’t lose track.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.