Plainville’s retail scene is busy right now, and ALDI is leading the way. If you like fast-paced work, clear pay, and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: ALDI USA

ALDI USA Location: Plainville, CT

Type: Part-Time (fewer than 30 hours/week)

(fewer than 30 hours/week) Pay: $20.00/hour, scheduled raises up to $22.00/hour by Year 5

Help customers at the register and keep shelves stocked and tidy so the store runs smoothly. Good fit if you want flexible, under-30-hour weeks with solid hourly pay and access to 401(k) with company match and other ALDI perks.

Employer: ALDI USA

ALDI USA Location: Plainville, CT

Type: Full-Time (30+ hours/week)

(30+ hours/week) Pay: $20.00/hour, scheduled raises up to $22.00/hour by Year 5

Full-time role where you’ll do a bit of everything: cashiering, stocking, cleaning, and helping customers. Comes with ALDI’s full-time benefits like medical, dental, vision, paid holidays, and parental leave, plus 401(k) with match.

Employer: ALDI

ALDI Location: Plainville, CT

Type: Full-Time (30+ hours/week)

(30+ hours/week) Pay: $20.00/hour, scheduled raises up to $22.00/hour by Year 5

Same core role as above, listed on Indeed for easy applying. You’ll support the team with stocking, running the register, curbside orders, and keeping the store clean and safe.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.