Plainville’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people (or pets!), there are a few solid full-time roles open right now.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare Medical Group

Hartford HealthCare Medical Group Location: 201 N Mountain Road, Plainville, CT

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Pay: $25.00–$44.97/hour (range listed for LPN; RN not specified)

Work in a primary care office as part of Connecticut’s largest healthcare network. You’ll use the full nursing process in an outpatient setting, with daytime hours and room to grow your career. CT RN license required; bilingual English/Spanish is a plus.

Employer: VCA Animal Hospitals

Location: Plainville, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Front-desk role for an animal hospital, perfect if you love pets and people. You’ll greet clients, schedule visits, handle payments, keep records organized, and help keep the clinic clean. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), and pet discounts.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare Medical Group

Hartford HealthCare Medical Group Location: 201 N Mountain Road, Plainville, CT (travel to other offices required)

(travel to other offices required) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Pay: Not listed

Great if you like variety and moving around. You’ll float between primary and specialty offices, taking vitals, doing point-of-care tests, helping with procedures, and handling scheduling and check-in. Offers tuition reimbursement, strong benefits, PTO, and a career ladder for MAs.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.