🛒 Plainville, CT Retail & Customer Service – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Plainville has some solid front-line jobs open right now, from bank-style service to tech sales and office-based customer support. If you like helping people and staying busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: American Eagle Financial Credit Union

American Eagle Financial Credit Union Location: Plainville, CT (Plainville Branch)

Type: Part-time (Mon–Fri plus every Saturday )

(Mon–Fri plus ) Pay: $18–$19/hour (depending on experience, education, aptitude & equity)

Help members with deposits, withdrawals, and questions while building long-term relationships. Good fit if you’re friendly, detail-focused, and want steady hours with room to grow in banking/finance.

Employer: Comcast Xfinity

Comcast Xfinity Location: Plainville, CT

Type: Full-time (flex schedule: evenings, weekends, holidays)

(flex schedule: evenings, weekends, holidays) Compensation: $18/hour base with target total pay ~$26.38/hour (base + commission; uncapped commission potential)

In-store role helping customers pick internet, TV, and mobile plans, plus handling bills and account changes. Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement up to $8,000, paid time off, and free/discounted Xfinity services where available.

Employer: Cintas

Location: Plainville, CT

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: $21.18–$26.68/hour (based on experience and skills)

Office-based customer service role supporting fire safety services (alarms, sprinklers, extinguishers). You’ll answer calls, schedule technicians, handle permits and invoices, and support project managers. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match and profit sharing/ESOP, paid time off, and strong training and growth paths.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, training, and growth options.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.