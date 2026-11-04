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Plainview
⚠️ Veterans Day closures and trash changes in Plainview
2 days ago
⚠️ Veterans Day city office & trash schedule changes in Plainview
The City of Plainview will be closed on Wednesday, November 11 for Veterans Day.
Closed on Nov. 11:
- City Hall and administration offices
- Unger Memorial Library
- Plainview/Hale County Health Department
- Recycle Center
- Animal Shelter
Open / operating:
- Landfill: open 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- Commercial trash routes: running as scheduled
- Residential trash routes: will NOT run Wednesday
How to pay bills or tickets while offices are closed:
- Pay utility bills by phone: 866-277-1446
- Pay municipal court tickets by phone: 866-279-4737
- Pay online anytime via Quick Pay and Account Management at www.plainviewtx.org
Regular hours resume Thursday, November 12.
More Info: Veterans Day Closures • Plainview, TX
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