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Plainview

⚠️ Veterans Day closures and trash changes in Plainview

2 days ago
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⚠️ Veterans Day city office & trash schedule changes in Plainview

The City of Plainview will be closed on Wednesday, November 11 for Veterans Day.

Closed on Nov. 11:

  • City Hall and administration offices
  • Unger Memorial Library
  • Plainview/Hale County Health Department
  • Recycle Center
  • Animal Shelter

Open / operating:

  • Landfill: open 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
  • Commercial trash routes: running as scheduled
  • Residential trash routes: will NOT run Wednesday

How to pay bills or tickets while offices are closed:

  • Pay utility bills by phone: 866-277-1446
  • Pay municipal court tickets by phone: 866-279-4737
  • Pay online anytime via Quick Pay and Account Management at www.plainviewtx.org

Regular hours resume Thursday, November 12.

More Info: Veterans Day Closures • Plainview, TX

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