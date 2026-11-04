⚠️ Veterans Day closures and trash changes in Plainview

⚠️ Veterans Day city office & trash schedule changes in Plainview

The City of Plainview will be closed on Wednesday, November 11 for Veterans Day.

Closed on Nov. 11:

City Hall and administration offices

and administration offices Unger Memorial Library

Plainview/Hale County Health Department

Recycle Center

Animal Shelter

Open / operating:

Landfill: open 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

open Commercial trash routes: running as scheduled

running Residential trash routes: will NOT run Wednesday

How to pay bills or tickets while offices are closed:

Pay utility bills by phone: 866-277-1446

Pay municipal court tickets by phone: 866-279-4737

Pay online anytime via Quick Pay and Account Management at www.plainviewtx.org

Regular hours resume Thursday, November 12.