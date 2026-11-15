Plainview has a nice mix of healthcare roles right now, from hands-on animal care to patient-focused physical therapy. Good options here if you like close-knit teams and direct impact.

Employer: Petco (Vetco Clinics)

Petco (Vetco Clinics) Location: Plainview, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.50 – $21.25/hour

Travel between local Petco clinics with a vet team, greet pet parents, and help the vet care for dogs and cats. Great fit if you love animals, enjoy talking with people, and want a busy, on-the-go role.

Employer: Petco (Vetco Clinics)

Petco (Vetco Clinics) Location: Plainview, NY

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.50 – $21.25/hour

Same core work as the full-time role—supporting the vet, recommending services, and keeping pets healthy—but with part-time hours. Nice option if you need flexibility or are testing out the vet field.

Employer: PKL PT (PT-owned practice)

(PT-owned practice) Location: Plainview, NY

Type: Full-time

Benefits include: SIMPLE IRA match, health insurance, PTO, competitive salary, employee discounts, free uniforms, training & development, company events

Work in a low-burnout, PT-owned clinic focused on real results, not rushed, high-volume care. New grads are welcome, with strong mentorship in manual therapy, targeted strength programs, and a very collaborative, open-floor setup.

Employer: PT-owned practice (likely same PKL PT)

(likely same PKL PT) Location: Plainview, NY

Type: Full-time

Benefits include: Competitive salary, health & dental insurance, PTO, free uniforms, employee discounts, training & development, wellness resources

Hands-on PTA role doing real manual work—myofascial release, stretching, joint mobilization, and custom exercise plans. Ideal if you’re licensed (or license pending) and want close mentorship, strong teamwork, and less corporate red tape.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting shares more details on hours, caseload, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.