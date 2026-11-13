Plainview’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, good teams, and steady hours, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: The French Workshop

The French Workshop Location: Plainview, NY

Type: Part-time to full-time ( 25–40 hrs/week )

Part-time to full-time ( ) Pay: $17.00 – $19.00/hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, employee discount

Work in a true artisan bakery, decorating and finishing pastries that have to look as good as they taste. Great fit if you have at least 1 year pastry/baking experience, love detail, and don’t mind early mornings, weekends, and holidays.

Location: Plainview, NY

Type: In-person

In-person Pay: $17.00 – $25.00/hour

Hands-on back-of-house role helping with cooking, prep, and keeping the kitchen clean and safe. Good for energetic folks who like teamwork and want to grow kitchen skills; prior restaurant or line cook experience is a plus but not always required.

Location: Plainview, NY

Type: In-person

In-person Pay: $17.00 – $20.00/hour

Blend of customer service, cashier work, and helping with food prep and order handoff. Ideal if you’re friendly, good with cash and POS systems, and like staying busy between the counter, kitchen, and delivery pickups.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send a quick application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.