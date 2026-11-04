🏥 Plainview, NY Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Plainview’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hands-on patient care to leadership roles. Here are a few solid local picks if you’re ready for a change.

Employer: Optum

Optum Location: Plainview, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $29.00/hour + $3,000 sign-on bonus (for external candidates)

Cardiology office role with a steady weekday schedule plus rotating Saturdays. You’ll room patients, take vitals, assist with procedures, and handle lab specimens, all with strong benefits starting in about 30 days and a large organization behind you.

Employer: Central Nassau Guidance and Counseling Services

Location: Plainview, NY

Type: Full-time

Manage a caseload of adults with mental health and co-occurring substance use needs in both individual and group settings. This role comes with a rich benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 403(b), generous PTO, and more) and a chance to grow your counseling career at an award-winning Long Island nonprofit.

Employer: Yellow Bus ABA

Location: Plainview, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $80 – $90/hour (depending on experience)

Lead and mentor OTs and COTAs while working directly with children on the autism spectrum. If you have a NYS OT license and love pediatric work, this offers high hourly pay, flexible scheduling, and room to advance as their OT program grows.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.