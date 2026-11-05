🏥 Plainsboro Township NJ Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Plainsboro’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospitals to in‑home and school-based care. Here are several solid roles you can grab without leaving the area.

Employer: Newborn Nurses ( The NBN Group )

Newborn Nurses ( ) Location: Plainsboro, NJ (school-based, in person)

(school-based, in person) Type: Other (daytime, Monday–Friday)

Other (daytime, Monday–Friday) Pay: $38.00 – $42.00 per hour

One-on-one nursing with a young child in a school setting, Monday–Friday 8:00 AM – 3:45 PM. You’ll handle G-tube care and other equipment, work closely with a supportive family, and get weekly pay, PTO, 401(k), medical/dental/vision, flexible scheduling, and paid training.

Employer: Penn Medicine, University of Pennsylvania Health System

Location: Plainsboro, NJ

Type: Full-time , 40 hrs/week

, 40 hrs/week Pay: $19.97 – $31.81 per hour

Hospital-based pharmacy tech role with a leading academic medical center. You’ll help compound meds, manage inventory, support Pyxis systems, and rotate days, evenings, overnights, and every other weekend. Requires NJ Pharmacy Tech registration (within 180 days) and national certification within a year, plus access to strong benefits and tuition assistance.

Employer: Links ABA Therapy

Location: Plainsboro, NJ (in-home)

(in-home) Type: Part-time

Pay: $22 – $28 per hour

Work as a Behavior Technician providing 1:1 ABA therapy to children with autism in their homes. Great for people who love working with kids and want after-school hours (5:00–7:00 PM, Monday–Friday), with training, supervision from BCBAs, and access to health, dental, and vision benefits if eligible.

If something here fits your skills and schedule, apply soon and share with a friend who’s looking too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.