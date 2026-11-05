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Plainsboro Township
⚠️ Plainsboro town offices closed Nov 11 for Veterans Day
3 days ago
⚠️ Plainsboro municipal offices closed for Veterans Day
All Plainsboro municipal offices will be closed on Wednesday, November 11 in observance of Veterans Day.
Offices will reopen on Thursday, November 12 at 8:30 a.m.
If you need to handle any town business (like permits, payments, or records), try to take care of it before November 11 or plan to visit/call after 8:30 a.m. on November 12.
More Info: Municipal Offices Closed for Veterans Day • Plains...
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