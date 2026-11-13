Plainfield’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’re in nursing, vet care, or behavioral health, there are several solid options right now.

Employer: Fairview Hospital / Cleveland Clinic

Fairview Hospital / Location: Plainfield, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Fast-paced ER role where you’ll triage, stabilize, and care for patients with acute conditions. Great fit if you like high-energy teamwork and using strong clinical judgment under pressure.

Employer: Heartstrings Pet Hospice, In-Home Euthanasia & Aftercare

Location: Based in Plainfield, NJ area (Edison, Plainfield & Summit & surrounding areas)

Based in area (Edison, Plainfield & Summit & surrounding areas) Type: Part-time (with full-time options mentioned)

(with full-time options mentioned) Salary: 4-day positions start at $120,000/year; 5-day positions at $145,000/year + quarterly performance bonuses

Family-owned practice focused on compassionate in-home end-of-life care for pets. Offers flexible 2–5 day schedules, no non-competes, mileage reimbursement, and full benefits for eligible roles.

Employer: Complete Care at Woodlands

Location: Plainfield, NJ

Type: Per diem / Other

Salary: Not listed

Overnight RN role in a long-term care setting with a “work today, get paid today” option. Good for nurses wanting flexible per diem shifts, tuition reimbursement, and room to grow in a larger organization.

Employer: The Uncommon Thread (nonprofit)

(nonprofit) Location: Plainfield, NJ (work in Hillsborough preschool + home settings)

(work in Hillsborough preschool + home settings) Type: Part-time (Mon–Fri, 2:30pm–6:00pm)

(Mon–Fri, 2:30pm–6:00pm) Pay: $28.00–$30.00 per hour

Work 1:1 with children with autism in preschool and home environments under BCBA guidance. Includes data collection, family collaboration, and benefits like health insurance, PTO, and 401(k) matching.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.