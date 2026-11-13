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🏥 Plainfield, NJ Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Plainfield’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’re in nursing, vet care, or behavioral health, there are several solid options right now.
Emergency Room Registered Nurse (RN)
- Employer: Fairview Hospital / Cleveland Clinic
- Location: Plainfield, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Fast-paced ER role where you’ll triage, stabilize, and care for patients with acute conditions. Great fit if you like high-energy teamwork and using strong clinical judgment under pressure.
Mobile Veterinarian – In-Home Hospice & Euthanasia Care
- Employer: Heartstrings Pet Hospice, In-Home Euthanasia & Aftercare
- Location: Based in Plainfield, NJ area (Edison, Plainfield & Summit & surrounding areas)
- Type: Part-time (with full-time options mentioned)
- Salary: 4-day positions start at $120,000/year; 5-day positions at $145,000/year + quarterly performance bonuses
Family-owned practice focused on compassionate in-home end-of-life care for pets. Offers flexible 2–5 day schedules, no non-competes, mileage reimbursement, and full benefits for eligible roles.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Per Diem 11p–7a
- Employer: Complete Care at Woodlands
- Location: Plainfield, NJ
- Type: Per diem / Other
- Salary: Not listed
Overnight RN role in a long-term care setting with a “work today, get paid today” option. Good for nurses wanting flexible per diem shifts, tuition reimbursement, and room to grow in a larger organization.
ABA Therapist / RBT (Home Setting)
- Employer: The Uncommon Thread (nonprofit)
- Location: Plainfield, NJ (work in Hillsborough preschool + home settings)
- Type: Part-time (Mon–Fri, 2:30pm–6:00pm)
- Pay: $28.00–$30.00 per hour
Work 1:1 with children with autism in preschool and home environments under BCBA guidance. Includes data collection, family collaboration, and benefits like health insurance, PTO, and 401(k) matching.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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