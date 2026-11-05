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🏥 Plainfield, NJ Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings
Plainfield’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new roles popping up for nurses and ABA professionals. Here are a few solid options if you like helping people and want steady, meaningful work.
Registered Nurse (RN) Supervisor
- Employer: Complete Care – New Jersey & PA
- Location: Plainfield, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the floor as an RN Supervisor, guiding nursing staff and making sure residents get high-quality care. Full-time schedule with health, vision, dental, PTO, same-day pay options, and room to grow your career.
Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA)
- Employer: Headrise ABA
- Location: North Plainfield, NJ
- Type: Part-time (mostly weekends)
- Salary: $75–$90/hour + $500 sign-on bonus
Run ABA programs for kids and individuals with autism while supervising techs and supporting families. High hourly pay, flexible in-person/remote/hybrid options, and a chance to build your ABA career on your own schedule.
Behavioral Therapist / Behavior Technician (BT/RBT)
- Employer: Phoenix Rising ABA
- Location: Plainfield, NJ (home-based in Central NJ)
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Competitive hourly pay (exact rate not listed)
Work one-on-one with children using ABA, mainly afternoons and at a Preschool 8:30–3:00 Monday–Friday. Offers 401(k), bonuses, PTO, training, and advancement, plus support to earn or use your RBT certification.
If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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