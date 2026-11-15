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🚌 Plainfield, IN Transportation Jobs with Multiple Local Routes
Plainfield is busy with freight, food service, and auto auctions right now, so transportation pros have solid options. If you like being on the road but still sleeping in your own bed, these are worth a look.
CDL Class A Delivery Driver
- Employer: Warker LLC
- Location: Plainfield, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Deliver food and related products to restaurants, schools, healthcare, and retail customers. This role is hands-on with loading/unloading, DOT-compliant inspections, and direct customer service on each stop.
Truck Driver - CDL Class A - Penske Logistics
- Employer: Penske Logistics
- Location: Plainfield, IN (1025 Columbia Road, Suite 190)
- Type: Full-time, home daily
- Salary: ~$83,021/year average + up to $10,400 in incentives
- Bonus: $10,000 sign-on bonus
Run multi-stop routes delivering parts and supplies to auto dealerships, using late-model Penske trucks with safety tech. Monday–Friday nights, about 50 hours/week, with strong benefits from day one and you’re home every day.
CDL Class A Delivery Truck Driver
- Employer: Performance Food Group (Performance Foodservice)
- Location: Plainfield, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: ~$90,000/year average
- Bonus: $10,000 sign-on bonus
Deliver food products to restaurants and other foodservice customers on local and regional routes. Monday–Friday early-morning starts, physical work with unloading, and full benefits including Day 1 health, 401(k) match, PTO, and growth paths.
Delivery Professional (Box Truck/Vans)
- Employer: Matthews International
- Location: Plainfield, IN Service Center
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $21/hour
- Schedule: 4 days/week – Wed–Sat, 5:30am to early afternoon
Deliver caskets to local funeral homes using company box trucks and vans. Good fit if you want steady, local routes, a small friendly warehouse team, and to be home by early afternoon most days.
Vehicle Inspector
- Employer: ADESA (Carvana-owned)
- Location: Plainfield, IN
- Type: Contract
- Pay: $19–$20/hour
- Schedule: Tue–Sat or Sun–Thu
Inspect vehicles for wear, damage, and missing parts at a large auto auction site, using mobile apps and tools like paint meters and OBD scanners. Good for detail-oriented drivers who like working around lots of different cars and don’t mind being on their feet.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.