Plainfield is busy with freight, food service, and auto auctions right now, so transportation pros have solid options. If you like being on the road but still sleeping in your own bed, these are worth a look.

Employer: Warker LLC

Warker LLC Location: Plainfield, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Deliver food and related products to restaurants, schools, healthcare, and retail customers. This role is hands-on with loading/unloading, DOT-compliant inspections, and direct customer service on each stop.

Employer: Penske Logistics

Location: Plainfield, IN (1025 Columbia Road, Suite 190)

(1025 Columbia Road, Suite 190) Type: Full-time, home daily

Salary: ~$83,021/year average + up to $10,400 in incentives

Bonus: $10,000 sign-on bonus

Run multi-stop routes delivering parts and supplies to auto dealerships, using late-model Penske trucks with safety tech. Monday–Friday nights, about 50 hours/week, with strong benefits from day one and you’re home every day.

Employer: Performance Food Group (Performance Foodservice)

Location: Plainfield, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: ~$90,000/year average

Bonus: $10,000 sign-on bonus

Deliver food products to restaurants and other foodservice customers on local and regional routes. Monday–Friday early-morning starts, physical work with unloading, and full benefits including Day 1 health, 401(k) match, PTO, and growth paths.

Employer: Matthews International

Location: Plainfield, IN Service Center

Type: Part-time

Pay: $21/hour

Schedule: 4 days/week – Wed–Sat, 5:30am to early afternoon

Deliver caskets to local funeral homes using company box trucks and vans. Good fit if you want steady, local routes, a small friendly warehouse team, and to be home by early afternoon most days.

Employer: ADESA (Carvana-owned)

Location: Plainfield, IN

Type: Contract

Pay: $19–$20/hour

Schedule: Tue–Sat or Sun–Thu

Inspect vehicles for wear, damage, and missing parts at a large auto auction site, using mobile apps and tools like paint meters and OBD scanners. Good for detail-oriented drivers who like working around lots of different cars and don’t mind being on their feet.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.