Plainfield has a steady need for people who can keep workplaces and the community safe. If you like staying alert, helping others, and working on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Plainfield, IN

Type: Part-time

Part-time Pay: $17.75/hour

Weekend day shift (Sat–Sun, 6:00 AM–2:00 PM) doing unarmed patrols at a tech/media/telecom site. Good fit if you want steady hours, customer service work, and the chance to pick up extra shifts and grow your security career.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Plainfield, IN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $20.00/hour

Full-time security role with patrols, incident response, and customer service across sites like commercial, healthcare, and education. Comes with paid training and medical, dental, and 401(k) after 60 days for full-time staff.

Employer: Electronic Recyclers International (ERI)

Location: Plainfield, IN

Type: Full-time, on-site nights

Full-time, on-site nights Pay: $24.00–$26.00/hour

Lead safety on the floor at night in a busy electronics recycling warehouse. Great next step if you have 1–2 years of EHS or safety experience and want real responsibility in inspections, training, and incident response.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has similar roles with different shifts or sites.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.