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Plainfield
Library adds 645 new books this week
12 days ago
The Plainfield-Guilford Township Public Library has added 645 new books to its collection this week, including the title “Contend.” Residents can browse the full list of new items here: https://t.co/sXW3voeqO4
This content is adapted from materials provided by Plainfield (IN) Public Library
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