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Plainfield
🚌 Several Plainfield, IN driving jobs with solid benefits
13 days ago
Plainfield is busy with freight and auto parts right now, so driving work is steady. Here are a couple of local roles with clear paths to grow your skills and income.
Truck Driver Student
- Employer: XPO
- Location: Plainfield, IN
- Salary: Starts at $22.85/hour
- Type: Full-time, home daily
This is a paid training role to earn your CDL-A while working with a major transportation company. You’ll be home every day, get health insurance on day one, PTO, holidays, and a 401(k) with company match, plus hands-on experience as an LTL driver.
Delivery Specialist
- Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts
- Location: Plainfield, IN
- Salary: Not listed (includes competitive wages & PTO)
- Type: Full-time
Drive company vehicles to deliver auto parts to local customers, handle returns, and help in the store when needed. This role comes with 401(k) with employer contributions from day one, medical/dental/vision, stock purchase plan, and tuition assistance, and is great if you like steady local routes and customer contact.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar openings at the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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