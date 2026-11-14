Plainfield is busy with freight and auto parts right now, so driving work is steady. Here are a couple of local roles with clear paths to grow your skills and income.

Employer: XPO

XPO Location: Plainfield, IN

Salary: Starts at $22.85/hour

Type: Full-time, home daily

This is a paid training role to earn your CDL-A while working with a major transportation company. You’ll be home every day, get health insurance on day one, PTO, holidays, and a 401(k) with company match, plus hands-on experience as an LTL driver.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Plainfield, IN

Salary: Not listed (includes competitive wages & PTO )

Not listed (includes ) Type: Full-time

Drive company vehicles to deliver auto parts to local customers, handle returns, and help in the store when needed. This role comes with 401(k) with employer contributions from day one, medical/dental/vision, stock purchase plan, and tuition assistance, and is great if you like steady local routes and customer contact.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar openings at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.