Plainfield’s warehouses and distribution centers are busy right now, and several big names are hiring. If you like fast-paced work and steady hours, these local logistics roles are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Plainfield, IN (9360 Allpoints Pkwy)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,500 – $98,000/year + performance bonus, stock options, and benefits

Lead a team in a high-volume Walmart distribution center, managing staffing, safety, productivity, and quality. Good fit if you have logistics or supervisory experience and want strong benefits, paid education (Live Better U), and a clear leadership path.

Employer: Niagara Bottling

Location: Plainfield, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on warehouse role with forklifts/LGVs, loading and unloading trailers, and keeping inventory accurate for a major beverage manufacturer. Comes with a robust benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, tuition help, and more) and is open to candidates with little to no experience.

Employer: NAPA Auto Parts

Location: Plainfield, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

General warehouse role doing receiving, picking, replenishing, and loading auto parts. Good if you’re comfortable on your feet, lifting up to 50 lbs, and want steady weekday work with a national brand.

Employer: NAPA Auto Parts

Location: Plainfield, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

More advanced NAPA warehouse role focused on powered equipment (reach truck, order selector, double walkie rider, forklift – up to 55 ft). Ideal if you already have 6+ months of equipment experience and want to grow your skills in a busy distribution center.

If any of these look close to what you want, click through, skim the full description, and apply soon—Plainfield logistics jobs tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.