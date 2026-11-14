Plainfield’s warehouses and plants are busy right now, and a few solid roles are open for folks who like hands-on work and clear growth paths.

Below are several manufacturing and quality jobs hiring now in Plainfield, Indiana.

Employer: TRIFECTA MEDICAL LLC

TRIFECTA MEDICAL LLC Location: Plainfield, IN (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time , night shift (Mon–Thu, 5:00pm–3:30am)

, night shift (Mon–Thu, 5:00pm–3:30am) Pay: $21.00 – $22.00/hour, ~40 hours/week

Night shift assembly role in a medical manufacturing facility. You’ll work with machines, follow work orders, and assemble parts. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), and paid time off.

Employer: TRIFECTA MEDICAL LLC

TRIFECTA MEDICAL LLC Location: Plainfield, IN (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time , weekend shift (Fri–Sun, 5:00am–5:00pm)

, weekend shift (Fri–Sun, 5:00am–5:00pm) Pay: $21.00 – $25.00/hour, ~40 hours/week

Run and set up CNC turret presses, handle basic maintenance, and manage raw materials. Great if you like 3 long days on, 4 days off, plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and paid holidays.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 9360 Allpoints Pkwy, Plainfield, IN 46168

Type: Full-time management (logistics/distribution)

Full-time management (logistics/distribution) Salary: $84,000 – $126,000/year + performance bonus & potential stock

Lead quality and systems for a Walmart distribution center—oversee safety, inventory integrity, and a team of supervisors and associates. Strong fit if you have operations/logistics leadership experience and want big-company benefits, 401(k), stock purchase, paid education, and broad PTO options.

Employer: GEODIS

Location: Plainfield, IN

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Supervise quality in an FDA-registered distribution center, keep quality systems and SOPs up to date, and lead inspections and special projects. Good match if you have 3–5 years QA/warehouse experience and want a role focused on process improvement and compliance (GMP, FDA, ISO).

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.