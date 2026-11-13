Plainfield’s warehouses and plants are busy right now. If you like hands-on work, night shifts, or engineering challenges, there are several solid options open.

Employer: Niagara Bottling

Location: Plainfield, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run daily production lines for a major bottled water maker, keeping products safe, high quality, and on time. 12-hour shifts on a rotating 2-2-3 schedule; no prior manufacturing experience required, and there’s a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, tuition help, and more).

Note: This role is posted twice with the same details; it’s one unique position.

Employer: Eli Lilly (via BioSpace)

Location: Plainfield Distribution Center, Plainfield, IN

Type: Full-time, on-site days

Salary: $66,000 – $171,600 (plus bonus eligibility and full benefits)

Be the quality lead for Lilly’s North American logistics operations, making sure medicines move through warehouses and 3PL partners safely and in line with GMP/GDP rules. Great fit if you have a bachelor’s in science/engineering/supply chain and 1+ year in pharma or medical device QA, distribution, or supply chain; includes 25–30% travel and strong corporate benefits.

Employer: Kohl’s

Location: Plainfield, IN

Type: Full-time

Shift: Weekend overnights, Mon–Thurs overnights

Salary: Not listed

Lead teams in a busy e‑commerce distribution center, managing workflow, staffing, and accuracy for online orders. You’ll use warehouse systems, coach associates, and drive productivity, so prior leadership in a distribution/warehouse setting and comfort with WMS and automated systems is key.

Employer: Latham Pool Products, Inc.

Location: Plainfield, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $88,000 + 10% bonus target

Support and improve plant-level manufacturing for a leading pool products company—think process flow, cost control, safety, and new equipment/process launches. Ideal if you have a manufacturing/industrial engineering background, 5+ years of manufacturing experience, and skills in 2D/3D CAD, Lean/Six Sigma, and time studies; comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, flexible PTO, and 11 paid holidays.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.