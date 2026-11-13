Plainfield is busy right now, especially in property and logistics. If you like leading teams and keeping things running smoothly, these management roles are worth a look.

Employer: Newbury Residential, Inc.

Newbury Residential, Inc. Location: Plainfield, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (plus performance-based bonus)

Lead a thriving apartment community where you’ll handle leasing, resident satisfaction, budgets, and day-to-day operations. This is a good fit if you’re upbeat, love working with people, and want clear growth, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, PTO, and paid holidays.

Note: There’s a second posting for this same role at Newbury; details match, so it’s listed here once.

Employer: Amazon.com Services LLC

Location: Plainfield, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $90,900 per year (plus sign-on and RSUs, per posting)

Oversee a large hourly team in Amazon operations, focusing on safety, quality, and on-time delivery. This role is hands-on and fast-paced, with health benefits, 401(k) match, paid time off, and parental leave, plus room to grow as new sites launch.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.