🚚 Plainfield, IN Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings

Plainfield’s warehouses and logistics hubs are busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, leading teams, or being on the move, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Plainfield, IN

Type: Full-time, Permanent

Salary: Not listed

Lead a preload team at a Fortune Global 500 company, focusing on safety, productivity, and training in a fast-paced warehouse setting. Great fit if you want leadership experience and can work flexible shifts and lift up to 70 lbs.

Employer: Stitch Fix

Location: Plainfield, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $48,000–$64,000/year

Frontline leadership role running a core warehouse department and managing a large hourly team. You’ll use data to hit daily goals, coach your team, and choose between a Wed–Sat 4x10 or Mon–Fri 5x8 schedule.

Employer: Grainger

Location: West Indianapolis/Plainfield, IN

Type: Part-time (~30+ hrs/week, 1st shift, Mon–Fri)

Pay: $21.54–$26/hour

Route-based role where you visit customer sites, manage their inventory, and keep shelves stocked. Good for someone who likes being on the road, working with customers, and doing light physical work (lifting 25–60 lbs).

Employer: CEVA Logistics

Location: 2301 Reeves Rd, Plainfield, IN 46168

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Fri, 2:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m.)

Pay: $19.00–$21.00/hour

Hands-on lead role in a clean, organized warehouse, overseeing loading/unloading, organizing materials, and assigning work to the team. Ideal if you have warehouse experience, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want a clear path to grow in logistics.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more openings nearby, and roles change fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.