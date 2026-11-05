📣 Several Plainfield, IN Sales & Marketing Roles $35K–$58K+

Plainfield’s sales scene is busy right now, with solid options from fitness to food to finance. If you like talking with people and hitting goals, these are worth a look.

Employer: Bandon Fitness Texas, Inc. (Anytime Fitness)

Bandon Fitness Texas, Inc. (Anytime Fitness) Location: Plainfield, IN

Salary: $35,000–$60,000+ per year (base + bonus/commission; most earn $40,000–$55,000 )

(base + bonus/commission; most earn ) Type: Full-time

Lead the personal training team, sell training packages, and help members hit their fitness goals. Comes with free gym membership, health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, parental leave, and strong career growth in a big Anytime Fitness network.

Employer: Mission Foods

Location: Plainfield, IN (on the road, supporting Cincinnati, OH area)

(on the road, supporting Cincinnati, OH area) Salary: $55,000–$58,000 per year

Type: Full-time

Support the sales team by building in-store displays, prospecting new accounts, and keeping shelves and tags in top shape. Good fit if you’re organized, like being in the field, can lift up to 40 lbs, and have a valid driver’s license; English/Spanish is a plus.

Employer: Fifth Third Bank

Location: Plainfield, IN / South Indy region (training and work across nearby branches)

(training and work across nearby branches) Type: Full-time

Start in a 4–8 week paid training program, then move into a Personal Banker role helping customers with accounts, loans, and financial goals. Good for someone comfortable with sales, customer service, and basic finance/math, with room to grow inside a major bank.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer lists related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.