🏭 Plainfield, IN Manufacturing: Multiple Solid Openings

Plainfield’s plants are busy right now, and they’re hiring for steady, hands-on roles. If you like working with machines, leading teams, or fixing equipment, these are worth a look.

Employer: Core-Mark International

Core-Mark International Location: Plainfield, IN (877 Perry Rd.)

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: $60K–$70K base + annual bonus potential

Schedule: 2nd shift, Sun–Thu, ~2:00 PM–10:30 PM (about 50 hrs/week)

Lead a team of 15–25 warehouse associates and keep food distribution moving. This role comes with Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, stock purchase plan, PTO, and strong growth opportunities in a large, stable company.

Employer: Niagara Bottling

Niagara Bottling Location: Plainfield, IN

Type: Full-time, nights

Schedule: 2-2-3 rotating nights (every other weekend off style schedule)

(every other weekend off style schedule) Perks: Up to $7,500 sign-on bonus + comprehensive benefits

Keep high-speed bottling lines running by troubleshooting mechanical, electrical, pneumatic, and hydraulic systems. This is a good fit if you have 4+ years maintenance experience, like solving tough technical problems, and want strong benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and tuition help.

Employer: Mission Foods

Location: Plainfield, IN

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Pay: $25.97/hour + shift differential

Run production machines making food products, check quality, and handle basic changeovers and clean-up. This role offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, vacation, sick time, paid holidays, and shoe allowance; 1+ year machine operator experience and weekend/holiday flexibility are needed.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.