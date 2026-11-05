👔 Plainfield, IN Executive & Management – Multiple Open Roles

Plainfield is busy right now with leadership hiring, from healthcare to housing to high‑volume manufacturing. If you’ve got management experience and want more responsibility, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Redwood Living, Inc.

Redwood Living, Inc. Location: Plainfield, IN (travels to nearby IN/KY sites)

(travels to nearby IN/KY sites) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support multiple apartment neighborhoods by stepping in where managers are needed, training new Neighborhood Managers, and keeping resident relations, leasing, and property operations on track. Good fit if you have 3+ years in residential property management, can travel about 50%, and like a mix of leadership, training, and on-site problem solving.

Employer: Premier Supply Chain Recruiting (Food & Beverage Manufacturing client)

Premier Supply Chain Recruiting (Food & Beverage Manufacturing client) Location: Plainfield, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Up to $168,000 annually

Executive role leading maintenance, engineering, reliability, automation, and capital projects in a high‑volume manufacturing setting. Ideal if you bring 15+ years in maintenance/engineering leadership, strong budget and capital project experience, and want to drive plant‑wide performance, uptime, and modernization.

Employer: DaVita

Location: Plainfield, IN (8110 Network Drive)

(8110 Network Drive) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive total rewards + benefits)

Run an outpatient dialysis clinic as the on‑site operations leader, overseeing team leadership, patient experience, finances, and compliance. Health care background is helpful but not required; you’ll need at least 1 year of management experience, solid computer skills, and an interest in growing your career in a mission‑driven healthcare setting.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related openings that might be a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.