🛒 Plainfield, IN Retail Jobs with Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

Plainfield’s retail scene is busy and hiring, from national brands to local specialty shops. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Epson America Inc.

Epson America Inc. Location: Plainfield, IN (on-site with hybrid schedule option)

(on-site with hybrid schedule option) Type: Full-time

Salary: $91,121 – $125,292/year

Lead a customer account team for a global tech company, making sure orders ship smoothly and big clients stay happy. This is a leadership role with strong benefits, quarterly travel (including Mexico and California), and a focus on both people management and process improvement; bilingual English/Spanish and SAP experience are key.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Plainfield, IN

Type: Part-time (up to ~29 hrs/week)

Pay: $15.00 – $19.00/hour

Application window expected to close: 01/04/2027

Front-line retail role helping customers with checkout, stocking, and basic support across the store (including photo and beauty, and sometimes pharmacy). Good fit if you’re 16+, want flexible shifts (days, evenings, weekends), and like the idea of healthcare-focused retail with access to benefits and employee discounts even as a part-timer (depending on hours).

Employer: Palm Beach Tan (Brookman, Inc.)

Location: Plainfield, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $19.00/hour (base + commission + bonuses)

Hands-on beauty retail and salon management role where you lead the team, drive sales, and keep the store running smoothly. Comes with commission, bonuses, free tanning & wellness membership, flexible schedules, and growth potential—great if you’re outgoing, love beauty products, and want to build leadership skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.