🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Plainfield, IN

Plainfield’s retail scene is busy and hiring, with options from entry-level night shifts to leadership roles with strong benefits.

Here are several solid customer-facing jobs you can apply for now.

Employer: Five Below

Five Below Location: Plainfield, IN

Type: Full-time, hourly

Starting pay: $11.00/hr

Help stock and organize the store overnight so it’s ready for shoppers the next day. This role is active and physical (lifting up to 25 lbs, using ladders, lots of walking) and is a good fit if you like night shifts and a fast pace.

Employer: MINISO USA

Location: Plainfield, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay range: $18.00 – $25.00/hr

Support the Store Manager by leading a team, driving sales, and keeping the store running smoothly. Good for someone with at least 1 year of retail management who enjoys coaching staff, handling inventory, and growing into bigger roles.

Employer: Kroger

Location: Plainfield, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (role includes health benefits, PTO, tuition help up to $21,000, and discounts)

Step into a key leadership role helping run the whole store, from staffing and scheduling to sales and customer experience. This is a strong move if you already lead teams in retail and want big-company benefits and room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read more—sometimes the full posting will spark ideas for your next step.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.