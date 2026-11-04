🚧 Plainfield, IN Construction Jobs With Multiple Openings

Plainfield’s trades scene is busy right now, with steady work in auto, plumbing, and tire service. If you like hands-on jobs and clear growth paths, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Carvana

Carvana Location: Plainfield, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a high-tech inspection center doing light bodywork like prepping, sanding, buffing, and bumper work. Carvana offers 100% company-paid healthcare, 401(k) with match, PTO (your birthday is a holiday), tool and ASE reimbursement, tuition help, and discounts on vehicles. Must have at least 1 year of professional bodywork experience and be able to lift 60 lbs.

Employer: Bassett Services

Location: Plainfield, IN (serving Indianapolis & surrounding areas)

(serving Indianapolis & surrounding areas) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Experienced residential service plumber role with a long-standing local brand and year-round work (no winter slowdowns). Perks include PTO after 90 days, 7 paid holidays + parental leave, paid training, fully stocked company vehicle, health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and tuition help. Looking for plumbers with 3+ years of residential experience and strong customer skills.

Employer: Discount Tire

Discount Tire Location: Plainfield, IN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-friendly tire tech job where you’ll install, rotate, balance, and repair tires while learning on the job. You get Sundays off, weekly pay, paid training, employee discounts, 401(k) with company match up to 6%, and tuition assistance. Great fit if you like fast-paced, physical work and want a clear path to grow into leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more openings and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.