🏭 Plainfield, IN Manufacturing: Multiple Hands-On Roles Open Now

Plainfield’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid openings for people who like hands-on work and clear career paths. Here are a few strong options if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: Carvana

Carvana Location: Plainfield, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on light bodywork like prepping, sanding, buffing, and bumper work on late-model cars in a high-tech inspection center. 100% company-paid healthcare, 401(k) with match, PTO (your birthday is a holiday), tuition and tool reimbursement, plus clear paths from entry-level to experienced tech.

Employer: Cummins Inc.

Location: Plainfield, IN (CDBS Facility)

(CDBS Facility) Type: Exempt – Experienced, On-site with flexibility

Salary: Not listed

Lead a 2nd shift team in a drivetrains and braking systems plant, focusing on lean manufacturing, safety, inventory accuracy, and continuous improvement. Good fit if you have a bachelor’s degree, 3+ years leading teams, and want to build high-performing crews while driving process improvements.

Employer: Regal Rexnord

Location: Plainfield, IN

Type: Full-time, fully on-site

Salary: Not listed

Join the IDW Modification Center handling material picking, staging, packaging, and basic mechanical/electrical modification work. Great for someone with 1–2 years in manufacturing, strong mechanical aptitude, and comfort lifting 50+ lbs, with benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, and 401(k) with match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more roles once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.