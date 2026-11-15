Plainfield has some very special dogs hoping to find their forever families. Each one is already in rescue care and waiting to meet you.

Breed: Terrier mix (medium)

Terrier mix (medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with brown/red/golden tones

Black with brown/red/golden tones Shelter: Starfish Animal Rescue

Location: Plainfield, IL

Rico is a sweet, affectionate "Velcro pup" who loves to be close to his people. He follows you from room to room, comes when you call, and is happiest snuggled in your arms. As a young terrier mix, he’s a loving puppy with a big heart and lots of love to give.

👉 Meet Rico and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier (Pocket Pittie mix)

Pit Bull Terrier (Pocket Pittie mix) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Weight: About 40 lbs

About 40 lbs Color: White with brown/chocolate

White with brown/chocolate Shelter: Starfish Animal Rescue

Location: Plainfield, IL

Kylo is a 40-pound "lap dog" with a big personality and an even bigger heart. This pocket pittie has a bit of Whippet-like speed and loves to zoom and play in the yard, then curl up on the couch for cuddle time. She’s a fun mix of playful energy and snuggly companion.

👉 Meet Kylo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier mix (medium)

Terrier mix (medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: White with black

White with black Shelter: Starfish Animal Rescue

Location: Plainfield, IL

Beetlejuice is an adorable young terrier mix with a gentle personality and a heart full of love. He’s a nice balance of playful puppy and calm companion. He enjoys spending time with his people and plays well with other dogs, happy to wrestle and chase or just relax by your side.

👉 Meet Beetlejuice and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Plainfield, IL, consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs. Reach out to Starfish Animal Rescue through their Adopt-a-Pet listings to ask questions or start an adoption application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.