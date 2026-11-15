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🐶 Playful & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Plainfield, IL
Plainfield has some very special dogs hoping to find their forever families. Each one is already in rescue care and waiting to meet you.
Rico
- Breed: Terrier mix (medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with brown/red/golden tones
- Shelter: Starfish Animal Rescue
- Location: Plainfield, IL
Rico is a sweet, affectionate "Velcro pup" who loves to be close to his people. He follows you from room to room, comes when you call, and is happiest snuggled in your arms. As a young terrier mix, he’s a loving puppy with a big heart and lots of love to give.
👉 Meet Rico and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kylo
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier (Pocket Pittie mix)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Weight: About 40 lbs
- Color: White with brown/chocolate
- Shelter: Starfish Animal Rescue
- Location: Plainfield, IL
Kylo is a 40-pound "lap dog" with a big personality and an even bigger heart. This pocket pittie has a bit of Whippet-like speed and loves to zoom and play in the yard, then curl up on the couch for cuddle time. She’s a fun mix of playful energy and snuggly companion.
👉 Meet Kylo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Beetlejuice
- Breed: Terrier mix (medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with black
- Shelter: Starfish Animal Rescue
- Location: Plainfield, IL
Beetlejuice is an adorable young terrier mix with a gentle personality and a heart full of love. He’s a nice balance of playful puppy and calm companion. He enjoys spending time with his people and plays well with other dogs, happy to wrestle and chase or just relax by your side.
👉 Meet Beetlejuice and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Plainfield, IL, consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs. Reach out to Starfish Animal Rescue through their Adopt-a-Pet listings to ask questions or start an adoption application.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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