Plainfield has some very sweet pups hoping to find their forever families. All of these dogs are young, friendly, and full of love to give.

Breed: Hound mix

Hound mix Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: White with brown/chocolate

White with brown/chocolate Weight: About 33 lbs

About Shelter: Starfish Animal Rescue

Location: Plainfield, IL

Paper Clip, also called PC, is a fun-loving, affectionate girl with a “heart of gold.” She’s social, enjoys meeting new people and dog friends, and has a playful, slightly silly side that keeps everyone smiling. She’s also a smart pup who is already house-trained and crate-trained (per her listing).

If you’re looking for a happy companion who will join you in everyday adventures and then relax by your side, PC could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Paper Clip and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Jack Russell Terrier mix

Jack Russell Terrier mix Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Brown/chocolate with black

Brown/chocolate with black Shelter: Starfish Animal Rescue

Location: Plainfield, IL

Gumball is a happy, playful little guy who loves to explore and make new friends. After playtime, he turns into a lap-loving cuddler who enjoys soaking up attention and staying close to his people.

His listing notes that he is dog-friendly and does well with children ages 5 and older, making him a great choice for many families who want an active but affectionate puppy.

👉 Meet Gumball and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Jack Russell Terrier mix

Jack Russell Terrier mix Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Brown/chocolate with black

Brown/chocolate with black Shelter: Starfish Animal Rescue

Location: Plainfield, IL

Pibbles is a playful Jack Russell Terrier puppy who loves to have fun and explore. Her listing describes her as full of puppy energy, curiosity, and personality. When she’s done playing, she’s happiest curled up in a lap, soaking up love and attention.

She is dog-friendly and does well with children (see her listing for age details), so she could be a sweet addition to a home that’s ready for an active, cuddly puppy.

👉 Meet Pibbles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Plainfield, IL and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these wonderful pups from Starfish Animal Rescue. Reach out through their Adopt-a-Pet listings or contact the rescue directly to ask about adoption fees, vaccinations, and spay/neuter status.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.