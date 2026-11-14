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🎁 Free Kids’ Clothing & Winter Gear Around Plainfield
Plainfield neighbors are sharing some great free items for kids this week. If you need clothes or winter gear, these local offers might help.
Boy clothes (sizes 7/8 and 10/12)
Item: Boy clothes in two sizes: 7/8 (medium) and 10/12 (large)
Category: Baby & kids
Condition/details: Mixed boy clothing in medium and large youth sizes. Good for a child who is growing into the next size up.
Location: Dunmoor Estates, Plainfield, IL
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free 2T girls snow gear
Item: 2T girls snow gear
Category: Baby & kids
Description: Bright pink snow bib for toddlers, size 2T, great for winter play, sledding, or cold walks.
Location: Northwest Community, Plainfield, IL
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
FREE! Two-Tone Puffer Jacket boys 10-12
Item: Two-tone puffer jacket for boys
Size: 10–12 (Medium)
Description: Navy and brown puffer jacket with hood, warm outer layer for colder days.
Category: Clothing & accessories
Location: Northwest Community, Plainfield, IL
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
If you’re interested in any of these free deals, try to reach out to the poster soon—freebies in Plainfield can get claimed quickly.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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