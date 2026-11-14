Plainfield neighbors are sharing some great free items for kids this week. If you need clothes or winter gear, these local offers might help.

Item: Boy clothes in two sizes: 7/8 (medium) and 10/12 (large)

Category: Baby & kids

Condition/details: Mixed boy clothing in medium and large youth sizes. Good for a child who is growing into the next size up.

Location: Dunmoor Estates, Plainfield, IL

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: 2T girls snow gear

Category: Baby & kids

Description: Bright pink snow bib for toddlers, size 2T, great for winter play, sledding, or cold walks.

Location: Northwest Community, Plainfield, IL

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Two-tone puffer jacket for boys

Size: 10–12 (Medium)

Description: Navy and brown puffer jacket with hood, warm outer layer for colder days.

Category: Clothing & accessories

Location: Northwest Community, Plainfield, IL

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

If you’re interested in any of these free deals, try to reach out to the poster soon—freebies in Plainfield can get claimed quickly.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.